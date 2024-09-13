$30 Million Double-Double Machine ‘Name to Watch’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may start the 2024-25 season with mostly the same roster, but they could make some changes. They have their eye on one particular center: Jonas Valanciunas.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers could try to get their hands on Valanciunas in a September 12 story.

“One name to watch: Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards. James offered to take a pay cut to open up the full midlevel exception to sign the free agent big man, but he opted for more guaranteed money from a three-year, $30 million deal in Washington.”

McMenamin explained how they could get their hands on Valaniuncas sometime during the upcoming season.

“Still, the Lakers need a center, the Wizards don’t figure to be contenders this season, and Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has a proven record of getting deals done with Washington’s organization.”

Valanciusnas’ inexpensive contract would make him easier to acquire than other potential trade targets. However, if they aspire to another title, they may have to add more than just him. He has averaged a double-double from 2018 to 2023. The 2023-24 season marked the first time he hadn’t averaged a double-double since the 2017-18 season.

Valanciunas is not trade-eligible until December 15.

Insider Calls Jonas Valanciunas ‘Low-Tier’ Trade Target

This is not the first time Valanciunas’ name has come up as a Lakers trade target after he signed with the Wizards. Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers may keep him in mind while playing for the Wizards. At the same time, Buha does not view Valanciunas as one of the better players the Lakers could chase.

“There was some interest obviously, and he was on LeBron’s uh list,” Buha said of Valanciunas on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on August 30. “So I think the Lakers will probably revisit that but I don’t I don’t think there’s as much interest as a guy like Wendell Carter or some of these other guys that have popped up. I view Jonas like a mid to low-tier trade target for the Lakers.”

Buha added that the Lakers will roll with who they have before making any changes.

“It seems like all the public messaging has been — even the recent comments from Jeanie Buss — sounded like they want to see what this group looks like under JJ Redick,” Buha said.

Anthony Davis Want to Play Next to Center

In McMenamin’s story, he revealed that Anthony Davis wants to play next to a center. Knowing the Lakers’ big man depth, that could be a problem, which McMenamin points out.

“One thing Davis has made clear to the Lakers, sources told ESPN, is his preference to play alongside another big more often,” McMenamin wrote. “The Lakers are thin in the middle going into the season with Christian Wood expected to be out for at least eight weeks following left knee surgery, leaving Jaxson Hayes and two-way player Colin Castleton as the only other healthy centers on the roster.”

This could also factor into why the Lakers may look into adding Valanciunas during the 2024-25 season.