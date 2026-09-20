Jonathan Kuminga Clears the Air on Reported Lakers’ $36 Million Offer

Jonathan Kuminga has pushed back on the suggestion that he rejected a more lucrative contract from the Los Angeles Lakers before signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuminga contacted Darren Moore of the “Ball in the Family” podcast to dispute the narrative that he passed on a three-year Lakers offer worth more than $12 million annually.

“Let’s talk a little bit about Kuminga. We got some clarification here,” Moore said on the podcast with Lonzo Ball. “Kuminga actually DM’d me, and so we can clear this up for everyone, I’m going to read it verbatim. He said, ‘Gang, I saw the interview, and I never turned down no bread. None of that had ever been offered.’”

The message appears to contradict an August report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, who wrote that Kuminga chose Minnesota over offers from the Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Charania, Kuminga bypassed a similar starting role and more than $12 million per season over three years with the Lakers. Instead, he signed a two-year, $12.4 million contract with Minnesota that includes a player option for the second season.

Kuminga chose the Timberwolves over offers from the Lakers, Bulls and Trail Blazers — bypassing a similar starting role and $12M-plus annually over three years in L.A. to land in Minnesota for a shorter-term deal and an ability to have more control of his future, sources said. https://t.co/Nq9byvxkII — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2026

There may be a meaningful distinction between what the Lakers wanted to offer and what they formally placed in front of Kuminga.

Lakers Needed Hawks’ Cooperation

Los Angeles did not possess the cap space necessary to sign Kuminga outright for $12 million annually. Acquiring him at that price would have required a sign-and-trade agreement with the Atlanta Hawks, who declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option after acquiring him from Golden State.

The Hawks and Lakers discussed a potential deal, but Atlanta was not interested in taking back the contracts Los Angeles could readily send out, according to multiple reports. The Lakers would have needed to include another team or attach additional draft compensation to complete the transaction.

That obstacle could explain the disconnect.

The Lakers may have communicated a willingness to pay Kuminga more than $12 million per season if a sign-and-trade could be arranged. But if Atlanta never approved the transaction, the proposed contract may never have become a formal offer that Kuminga could accept or reject.

From the Lakers’ perspective, the money was part of a workable concept. From Kuminga’s perspective, it was never actually on the table.

Jonathan Kuminga Chose Flexibility With Minnesota

Kuminga’s Minnesota contract carries significantly less guaranteed money than the reported Lakers framework, but it gives him a quicker route back to free agency.

If he declines his second-year option, Kuminga can re-enter the market next summer after trying to rebuild his value alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. A three-year sign-and-trade with Los Angeles would have required him to wait longer for another contract.

The Lakers pursued Kuminga because they needed an athletic forward capable of defending multiple positions and attacking the rim. Such a player would have fit alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as Los Angeles began reshaping its roster following LeBron James’ departure.

Kuminga’s clarification does not mean the Lakers lacked interest. Their pursuit was widely reported throughout free agency, and the sides had an obvious basketball fit.

It does, however, challenge the idea that Kuminga simply walked away from tens of millions in guaranteed money.

The failed pursuit was more complicated than one player choosing Minnesota over Los Angeles. The Lakers needed Atlanta’s cooperation before their proposal could become real. According to Kuminga, it never reached that point.