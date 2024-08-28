2-Time NBA Champion Drops Hot Take on Bronny James: ‘He Deserved That’

TNT’s Kenny Smith dropped a hot take on Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Smith defended the Lakers’ selection of Bronny in the NBA draft amid criticisms that he wasn’t ready for the league and was picked only because of his father.

“I think as the 55th pick he deserved that,” Smith said in an interview with ResponsibleGambling.org. “That means that when you’re in that second round, we’re waiting on you, we’re waiting for you to develop. That’s what that really means. And he’s one of those players who is a McDonald’s All-American, he was one of the top guards in his class as a freshman, that’s what they’re waiting on.”

Bronny, the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, had a horrible one-and-done season at USC. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged just 4.8 points on 36.6% field goal shooting and 26.7% 3-point shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans.

“The same kid who played with him at USC, Isaiah Collier, was drafted in the first round,” Smith, a two-time NBA champ, said. “He didn’t have a great year either in terms of USC basketball. We’re waiting on him, we’re waiting on Bronny.”

His underwhelming freshman season was largely attributed to his cardiac arrest last year which nearly ended his playing career. Though he recovered, the incident robbed him of offseason training and the early part of the collegiate season.

NBA Summer League Late Bloomer

The criticisms only grew stronger when Bronny started cold in the NBA Summer League.

Bronny averaged just 4.3 points on an atrocious 22.6% from the field and 0-for-15 from the 3-point line in his first four games. However, he bounced back strong in his final two appearances — scoring 25 points with 3 assists while shooting 10-of-2, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc — before getting pulled out in the Lakers’ NBA Summer League finale.

Bronny showed flashes of becoming a point-of-attack defender in the NBA. But as an undersized guard, his shooting needs to develop.

New Lakers coach JJ Redick referred to Bronny as “test case No. 1” for the Lakers’ new and modernized player development program under his watch. Bronny is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G League.

Lakers Owner Says Sky Is the Limit for Bronny James

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is a big fan of Bronny James. She was the prime mover of the selection, hence, she vigorously defended it when she appeared as guest on AM 570 LA Sports on August 22.

“We have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform,” Buss said. “Everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic and just some of the things that he’s had to overcome, being the son of a big star, he works hard, he’s dedicated and he really wants to do this. If we can have a roster of players with that same mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”

The Lakers signed Bronny to a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal on the same day his father agreed on a two-year, $104 million max deal, according to multiple reports.