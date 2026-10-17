Lakers’ Walker Kessler Adds Luka Doncic Twist To Nikola Jokic Praise

Walker Kessler left the Lakers’ preseason finale with respect for Nikola Jokic and a qualification involving Luka Doncic. After Los Angeles dropped Friday’s matchup against Denver, 121-106, Kessler described the challenge of defending Jokic while explaining why he welcomed that assignment.

“He’s arguably the best big in the league and best player in the league. I would argue Luka’s better obviously for obvious reasons,” Kessler said. “But I mean he’s an exceptional player.”

The comment added a Doncic endorsement to an otherwise complimentary assessment of Jokic. For Kessler, however, the matchup also provided something practical: a demanding opportunity to regain his rhythm before the regular season.

“It knocked off a lot of rust. There’s a pile in my locker,” he said.

Kessler recorded six rebounds, four assists, and six points. Los Angeles closed its exhibition schedule at 2-3, with more practices available before opening night.

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Walker Kessler welcomes Nikola Jokic test before opening night

Kessler explained that he had gone months without facing that level of competition, tracing his last comparable experience to November of the previous year.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve really competed against someone like that since November basically of last year,” Kessler said. “So definitely was nice to get that in before it actually counts.”

Friday also gave the Lakers their first opportunity to play Kessler alongside both Doncic and Austin Reaves. That combination still needs repetitions as the guards and their center learn how to work together.

Their developing connection involves screen placement, the timing of Kessler’s rolls, and his positioning when either guard needs an outlet. Those reads require familiarity on both sides, something Reaves acknowledged afterward, per Yahoo.

“There’s gonna be some growing pains,” Reaves said. “Just a lack of reps together so far.”

Reaves contributed 19 points, while Doncic supplied 15 during 18 minutes before halftime. Nevertheless, Los Angeles trailed by 14 following the opening quarter and never erased the deficit.

JJ Redick identifies Lakers’ priorities after preseason loss

The Lakers’ early ball security problems complicated that first outing for the trio. Los Angeles surrendered possession six times during the opening period, eventually totaling 14 turnovers. Doncic and Reaves combined for 11.

Coach JJ Redick identified protecting possession and limiting Denver’s second chances as his primary priorities entering the game, YardBarker reports. He also distinguished the team’s sluggish start from a problem with its intentions.

“We didn’t start the game with the right energy, not intent, just energy,” Redick said.

Despite the opening mistakes, Redick felt his players improved their handling of the basketball afterward. He also credited their work keeping Denver away from offensive rebounds, including Bagley’s contribution late.

The coach found encouragement in the offense during the middle quarters, pointing to the opportunities Los Angeles created rather than simply its scoring total.

“I loved the way we played in that second and third quarter on the offensive end,” Redick said.

He cited catch-and-shoot opportunities and possessions that reached the paint. Those sequences gave him positive material to review, even as the Lakers finished preseason with another loss.

For Kessler, the Jokic assignment supplied a useful final test. The remaining practices now give him, Doncic, and Reaves more chances to develop the familiarity they acknowledged they still need.