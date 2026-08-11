Klay Thompson Sends Telling Lakers Message Amid Trade Rumors

Klay Thompson has spent his NBA career building a legacy separate from his father’s. A nostalgic video-game simulation, however, allowed the four-time champion to imagine taking Mychal Thompson’s place in Los Angeles Lakers history.

Thompson shared an NBA 2K reel from @jellybeanballin to his Instagram Story on Sunday. The modified game transported him into the Lakers’ lineup at the tail end of the Showtime era, placing him alongside Magic Johnson, James Worthy, A.C. Green and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar against the Detroit Pistons.

“This is what my dreams look like on a consistent basis,” Thompson wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “Thank you @jellybeanballin for the simulation!”

The post arrived at an intriguing time. Dallas has explored potential trades involving Thompson, according to Christian Clark of The Athletic, and it remains unclear whether the 36-year-old sharpshooter will return to the Mavericks next season. Clark also reported that Thompson would be open to playing in Los Angeles.

Thompson is entering the final season of the three-year, $50 million contract he signed with Dallas in 2024. He is owed approximately $17.5 million in 2026-27, making a direct trade more complicated than a potential buyout and subsequent move on a minimum contract.

Klay Thompson Reimagines His Father’s Showtime Run

The simulation showed Thompson wearing the Lakers’ gold No. 11 jersey while averaging 23.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. One sequence featured him catching a pass from Johnson and finishing a two-handed dunk. Another placed him in conversation with the Lakers legend before Los Angeles completed a victory over Detroit.

It was a virtual reimagining of the 1988-89 season, when Abdul-Jabbar was 41 at its outset and the Lakers were chasing a third consecutive championship.

Mychal Thompson, the No. 1 pick in the 1978 NBA draft, joined the Lakers during the 1986-87 season and became an important reserve for two championship teams. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 1988-89, providing size and defense behind Abdul-Jabbar.

The elder Thompson primarily came off the bench, while Byron Scott was a regular starter. The reel took some creative license by swapping Klay directly into a lineup with Johnson, Worthy, Green and Abdul-Jabbar.

Its emotional point remained clear: The younger Thompson could picture himself wearing the same uniform his father wore during the closing chapter of Showtime.

Mychal Thompson Renews Lakers Recruitment

Mychal Thompson is doing more than imagining the possibility.

The former Lakers center and longtime team radio analyst recently responded to renewed speculation about his son joining Los Angeles by writing on X, “I’m TRYING,” accompanied by an angry emoji.

It marked his second public recruitment attempt. Mychal pushed for Klay to join the Lakers during 2024 free agency, but his son chose Dallas after being courted by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The irony is difficult to miss. Doncic, one of the stars who convinced Thompson to sign with the Mavericks, is now the centerpiece of the Lakers.

Thompson’s Instagram post was not a trade request, and a video honoring his father’s championship years should not be treated as one. But against the backdrop of The Athletic’s reporting and Mychal’s renewed campaign, his choice of words carried more weight.

For Thompson, wearing a Lakers uniform apparently remains a recurring dream. For the first time since 2024, there also appears to be a plausible path toward making it real.