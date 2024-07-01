5-Time All-Star Turned Down $80 Million Deal From Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a hard run at Klay Thompson before he decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson has agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Much of the talk involving Thompson and the Lakers included the team using the full mid-level exception, worth $12.8 million, to sign him.

However, insider Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily reported that the team offered Thompson a four-year deal worth $80 million. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report later expanded on that report.

“I was told the Lakers made a pretty compelling offer,” Haynes said. “It was around a three, four-year mark, somewhere along the lines of $20 million per [year], and they didn’t get their guy.”

Haynes explains that landing Thompson for that price would have involved a sign-and-trade. The Warriors were uninterested in what the Lakers had to offer.

“I was told that it would have likely involved D’Angelo Russell being a part of a deal to get Klay,” Haynes said. “From what I was told, the Warriors weren’t interested in bringing back D’Angelo Russell. Remember, D’Angelo had that one-year stint with them a few years ago. So, that just wasn’t feasible for the Warriors.”

Taxes, Championship Hopes Lured Klay Thompson From Lakers

It also appears that Thompson felt that the Mavericks, fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, are better set up for a title run.

“Thompson had four-year offers for more money, but taking less was offset by the chance to win a fifth championship with the Mavs and difference in state taxes,” Wojnarowski tweeted, mentioning Thompson’s camp was in serious talks with the Lakers.

James has been clear that he’s willing to sacrifice financially for the Lakers to land another impact player. Thompson was high on his list. The four-time MVP called Thompson to start recruiting right when free agency opened.

“They’ve had conversations tonight,” Wojnarowski said on June 30. “I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened at 6 p.m Eastern — reached out, talked to Klay.”

Lakers Still Seeking Star-Level Player

The Lakers have struck out in their star search so far. James said he’d be willing to take less for players like James Harden, Jonas Valanciunas or Thompson. All three have locked in their futures elsewhere. But LA still hopes to make something happen.

“Right now, the Lakers are still trying to identify who that player is going to be. They are seeking a star-caliber player,” Haynes said. “Whether that is via LeBron James sacrificing money and taking the full mid-level [exception], or a sign-and-trade scenario.”

The latest name mentioned has been DeMar DeRozan, who is unsure of his future with the Chicago Bulls.