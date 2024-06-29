Lakers Urged to Sign Former MVP With LeBron James Pay Cut

LeBron James is willing to take a pay cut for the Los Angeles Lakers to land an impact player and James Harden is on the team’s radar.

Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, is an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden was cited by ESPN as a player that James would be willing to take a pay cut to land.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis — such as Jonas Valanciunas,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported.

If James takes a pay cut, the Lakers will use the full mid-level exception to lure an impactful veteran. It is worth $12.9 million next season.

Harden would be an interesting fit alongside James and Anthony Davis. He’d give the Lakers an elite playmaking option, taking some pressure off James.

Harden is no longer the elite scoring threat he was in his prime. However, the 34-year-old guard can distribute and hit from deep. Harden averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists last season while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Harden has yet to say much about his future plans. His Clippers co-star, Paul George, opted out of the final year of his contract on Saturday, June 29.

“I don’t even know,” Harden said of his future after the Clippers season ended in May. “You are asking a lot of questions that I don’t have the answer to or haven’t even thought about.”

Lakers on Tight Timeline to Make Roster Decisions

James may be willing to take a pay cut, but he’s also not willing to wait around. He’ll join Team USA for camp next week to prepare for the Paris Olympics. His agent, Rich Paul, wants a deal wrapped up before James gets on the court, per ESPN.

“If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a paycut, James will seek the max,” McMenamin reported. “There can only be so much patience on James’ part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court.”

James will turn 40 next season and doesn’t want to risk getting injured and not having a contract in hand. James is eligible to sign a maximum three-year, $162 million contract.

He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Lakers. He earned his 20th All-Star nod and was named third-team All-NBA.

Klay Thompson Plans to Meet With Lakers

The other notable name mentioned is Thompson, who is expected to part ways with the Golden State Warriors. Much like Harden, Thompson is no longer in his prime. However, he can still score with the best of them and would provide a much-needed 3-point boost for the Lakers.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game last season and shot 38.7 percent from deep. He’s averaged 41.3 percent for his career from 3-point land.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, James is “hopeful” the Lakers can make a bid for Thompson. And the interest appears to be mutual, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

“Klay Thompson is intrigued about playing with the Lakers and LeBron James, provided he re-signs with the Lakers,” Turner reported. “Thompson plans on talking with the Lakers, as well as Dallas.