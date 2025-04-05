Lakers Coach JJ Redick Reveals Secret Weapon for NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed his secret weapon for his upcoming first coaching stint in the NBA Playoffs.

Dalton Knecht.

“He’s a guy that can help us win a game in the playoffs, maybe multiple games because of his shooting and ability to score,” Redick told reporters after the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-104 on Friday. “I thought it was a great way to start tonight with an offensive rebound crash and tip-in. It just shows how locked in he was to the game. The basketball gods reward that.”

After Knecht was a healthy scratch during Thursday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, the rookie swingman made the most of his opportunity against the Pelicans. He scored 12 points in 20 minutes, making 5-of-10 shots and added one rebound.

His lone rebound was his first play of the game when he entered as the third sub off the bench with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Jordan Goodwin missed a corner 3 but Knecht came all the way from behind the arc on the right flank to crash the board for the tip-in.

Dalton Knecht’s ‘Be Ready’ Mindset

When the Lakers are healthy, Knecht is the 10th man on the rotation behind second-unit mainstays Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Goodwin.

Knecht got the the opportunity to play against the Pelicans with Rui Hachimura sitting out the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

Knecht and Redick did not have a direct conversation about his fluctuating role, the 17th overall pick of last year’s NBA draft revealed after the game.

“Mainly just when my name’s called, I just go out there and be me,” Knecht told reporters. “Be ready to shoot and my teammates have my back. Every single time I step on the court, they want me to be aggressive and play like how I do. So shout out to all my vets.”

Knecht specifically credited the Lakers’ Big 3 of Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves for the open shots he’s taken.

“When the first one goes in — I had the putback — and then the

three and then ‘Bron was looking for me the entire time,” Knecht continued. “So ‘Bron, Luka and AR — they make it real easy for you to get open shots and get yourself going.”

The Lakers could have used Knecht’s shooting and playmaking in their costly loss to the Warriors. Golden State’s Sixth Man Jonathan Kuminga outscored the entire Lakers bench 18-7.

Austin Reaves Makes Lakers History

Reaves became the first Lakers player in franchise history to total at least 15 3-pointers over a two-game span.

What makes the historic feat more impressive is he did it on back-to-back nights.

Reaves hit six 3s against the Pelicans after making nine against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The Lakers’ rising star finished with 30 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting and seven assists. He was a game-high plus-17 on the floor.

“It’s special,” Reaves told reporters about his historic feat. “LeBron throws me good passes. Luka throws me good passes and I just shoot it. I just shoot them with confidence. That’s really it but it’s special.”

Reaves also became the first Lakers player since the late Kobe Bryant in 2012 to average at least 25 points on 50/40-90 shooting split over any 10-game span, per StatMamba.

Over his last 10 games, Reaves averaged 25.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the field, 40.7% from beyond the arc, and 94.1% from the free-throw line.

“I think he’s just playing with a very, very high level of confidence right now,” Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters. “And I think the freedom that he’s played with for most of the season if not all of the season has just allowed him room to grow and I think he continues to develop patience for when things aren’t happening early for him just knowing that he’s going to end up with 15 to 20 shots.”