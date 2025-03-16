Knecht OFFSEASON Trade – Indiana PACERS?

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has had a strange rookie season, and it’s far from over. The good news is Knecht has been making significant strides in recent games, providing a spark for a suddenly struggling team.

On Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, Knecht delivered an impressive 32-point performance, stepping up in the absence of stars LeBron James and Luka Dončić. In his 37 minutes, Knecht made 13-of-27 from the field and 5-of-13 from beyond the arc, keeping the Lakers within shouting distance of the Nuggets. Though, it wasn’t enought to prevent the Lakers from suffering their fourth straight defeat.

Don’t blame Dalton for the loss. Over the past five games (two starts), Knecht has averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 38.9% from distance. That’s a noticeable step up from his season numbers of 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of 46.8%.

Knecht’s Rescinded Trade

This surge in performance comes after a tumultuous period earlier in the season when Knecht was nearly traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The deal fell through due to a failed physical by Hornets center Mark Williams, leading to Knecht’s return to the Lakers. Reflecting on the experience, Knecht described it at the time as surreal, stating it “felt like a movie.”

Despite the uncertainty, Dalton Knecht has maintained his professionalism and focus. Head coach JJ Redick expressed confidence in Knecht’s future with the team, highlighting his resilience and potential.

“I think his toughness and fight have improved throughout the year,” Redick said before last week’s loss to the Nets. “He is going to have a long NBA career. He has got a bright future with us.”

Trade Speculations Resurface

Despite that vote of confidence, Knecht’s name continues to surface in trade discussions. The Lakers’ front office, led by General Manager Rob Pelinka, is reportedly considering various scenarios to find players to complement their superstar duo of James and Dončić, especially in the frontcourt. Alex Kirschenbaum reports that Knecht’s potential and recent performances make him a valuable asset in these discussions.

Potential Suitors: Indiana Pacers

One team that has emerged as a potential trade partner is the Indiana Pacers. Sporting News reports that the Lakers may pursue a deal involving Knecht to acquire guard Ben Mathurin.

Now in his third season, Mathurin is a proven scorer with a career scoring average of 15.8 points per game. This season, he’s shooting a career-best 46.8% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the three-point arc.

His contract with the Pacers has a team option for next season at $9.18 million.

The Lakers would potentially offer a package consisting of Knecht and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to provide the Pacers with a promising offensive prospect and skilled perimeter defender in return.

Knecht’s Professionalism Amid Uncertainty

Knecht’s journey this season reflects the business dynamics of the current NBA. Whatever the Lakers’ decision, it will significantly impact both his career trajectory and the team’s pursuit of another championship.

His recent performances have highlighted his potential as a rising star in the NBA. However, the Lakers’ have to be all-in for LeBron and Luka, putting a lower ceiling on how patient they can be with Knecht or anyone else on their roster.