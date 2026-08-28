Knicks Proposed to Trade Josh Hart to Lakers for $90M Elite Two-Way Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on a couple of high-upside wing targets in the past week, most notably Peyton Watson and more recently Jonathan Kuminga, who reportedly agreed to a deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the door is not yet shut on adding a high-impact athletic wing capable of stretching the floor for the core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. While options are limited due to financial reasons, the Lakers could still make a move.

In a hypothetical four-team trade involving the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, the Lakers would acquire a 2026 NBA champion.

Knicks receive: PJ Washington and second round picks 2031 and 2032 (via WAS)

Lakers receive: Josh Hart and a 2031 second round pick (via HOU)

Mavericks receive: Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia plus 2033 first round pick (via NYK)

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht

Hart, 31, would be a high-impact addition for the Lakers. He doesn’t offer the long term benefits like a Watson or Kuminga but a good addition to fortify the wings.

Lakers Proposed Trade Lands Josh Hart

Hart’s deal is workable for the Lakers to make a trade. At roughly $20.9 million, it is comparable to several mid-tier wing deals already on the books. Although with a relatively tight cap space, making this deal would require moving several pieces.

In this proposal, the Lakers would send out three pieces. However, the outgoing deals of Hardy ($6 million), LaRavia ($6 million) and Knecht ($4.2 million) would be less than Hart’s salary. As such, this framework doesn’t match salaries, but the Lakers have some money under the apron to work with.

It was always going to be an advantage for the Lakers with several low earners still on standard contracts. It makes a trade for a star like Hart possible. The downside is moving three pieces and still falling below the salary-matching scenario and four pieces would be almost doing too much.

The Lakers split the movers between Dallas and Houston while New York would get a close similar salary earner in Washington in exchange for Hart. L.A. would also receive a future second round selection in this proposal.

Lakers Benefiting from Hart

Hart has made a name in the league as one of the high-end utility pieces. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and a career-best 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in 66 games played.

The 6-foot-5 wing helped the Knicks to their first championship in more than five decades. He isn’t the most production-heavy star but has other intangibles that elevate a roster. He is a strong rebounding star

Alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Hart could take on a secondary creation role. He was vital for the Knicks for many reasons, one of which was keeping the offense flowing when primary creators like Jalen Brunson were off the floor.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers would not want to struggle with creation in minutes when Doncic or Reaves would be off the floor. Hart could provide that cover and complete the new-look Lakers roster.





