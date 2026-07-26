New Details Emerge After Former Lakers Standout Lands New Opportunity

NBA teams are putting the finishing touches on their rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season, with the Los Angeles Lakers among those still making offseason moves.

The Lakers recently rewarded second-year forward Arthur Kaluma with a two-way contract following his standout Summer League campaign.

To create room, undrafted guard Peter Suder was waived from his two-way deal.

Elsewhere, former Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin has found a new opportunity, agreeing to a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Former Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin Lands Opportunity With Pelicans

Bufkin’s move to New Orleans comes after an impressive stint with the Pelicans’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.

However, The Athletic’s Will Guillory has since provided important context, reporting that the agreement is not a standard NBA contract, at least for now.

According to Guillory, Bufkin has signed a training camp deal and will compete for the final spot on New Orleans’ regular-season roster.

The Pelicans also have one two-way roster spot available after recently signing second-round pick Jaron Pierre Jr.

If Bufkin falls short of earning the final standard contract, he still has multiple paths to remain with the organization.

The 22-year-old remains eligible for a two-way contract, with the 2026-27 season marking his fourth year of NBA experience.

Alternatively, if his agreement is an Exhibit-10 contract, there would be a financial incentive for him to join the Birmingham Squadron, New Orleans’ G League affiliate.

The Pelicans would first need to acquire Bufkin’s returning G League rights from the Lakers, although that is a routine offseason transaction that regularly takes place around the league.

Strong Summer League Showing Boosts Bufkin’s Chances

Bufkin appeared in three Summer League games for New Orleans in Las Vegas.

He averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.

The young guard made an immediate impact, erupting for 30 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opener. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers, and added four rebounds, six assists, and five steals despite New Orleans falling 105-92.

Bufkin was then held out of the Pelicans’ remaining Summer League games, a decision that appeared to reflect the organization’s confidence in what it had already seen rather than any injury or setback.

His performances served as another reminder of the two-way talent that made him one of the G League’s standout guards last season.

Across 24 appearances with the South Bay Lakers in 2025-26, Bufkin averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and just under one block per game.

He also shot an efficient 50.8% from the field and an outstanding 42.3% from beyond the arc on seven attempts per contest.

Bufkin surpassed the 40-point mark three times and established himself among the G League’s elite scorers, while his defensive production further reinforced his value as a legitimate two-way prospect.

Although his NBA opportunities with both the Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks never translated into a consistent role, the Pelicans appear to have identified one of the G League’s most talented young guards and a player who remains well positioned to earn another opportunity at the top level.