Lakers Hidden Gem Quietly Making Strong Push for Larger Roster Role

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2026 NBA Summer League campaign with an impressive 96-84 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero once again stole the spotlight, putting injury concerns behind them to continue showcasing the athletic, two-way potential they flashed during the California Classic.

Thiero led the way with 20 points, three steals, two blocks, and no turnovers, while Carr added 18 points and two blocks.

Away from the headlines, however, another familiar face quietly continued an impressive summer.

Lakers Forward Continues to Strengthen Roster Case

Returning second-year forward Arthur Kaluma delivered another efficient performance, scoring 18 points in just 16 minutes off the bench.

The 24-year-old was flawless from the field, shooting 5-of-5 overall and knocking down his only three-point attempt.

He also went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line while adding four rebounds, including two on the offensive glass, and one assist.

It was another reminder that Kaluma has quietly been one of the Lakers’ most consistent performers throughout Summer League.

Across three appearances, spanning the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, he is averaging 15.3 points in just 20.6 minutes per game despite coming off the bench.

Although his outside shot has faltered, connecting on just 2 of his 11 attempts from three-point range, Kaluma has still shot an efficient 53.6% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

He has also averaged 4.0 rebounds, including 2.0 offensive rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 block, and just 1.3 turnovers per game, continuing to showcase the energy, athleticism, and versatility that could earn him a larger role within the organization.

Kaluma Building on Impressive Rookie Campaign

Kaluma’s Summer League performances have been a continuation of the progress he made during his first professional season with the South Bay Lakers.

The former undrafted forward appeared in 40 G League games during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and just under one steal while shooting 54.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range.

His role steadily expanded as the season progressed, becoming an important piece of South Bay’s late-season surge that included a franchise-record 12-game winning streak and a deep playoff run.

That development was particularly evident in March, when Kaluma elevated his production to 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over 12 games.

The Lakers clearly saw enough to bring him back for another extended evaluation this summer, and he has continued to reward that faith.

With his combination of athleticism, rebounding, defensive versatility, and familiarity with the organization’s system, Kaluma remains an intriguing developmental piece.

The Lakers still control his returning G League rights, meaning he is currently expected to join the newly relocated Coachella Valley Lakers if he does not earn an NBA opportunity.

A strong finish to Summer League and training camp, however, could put him firmly in the conversation for a two-way contract.

Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder currently occupy those three spots, but none are guaranteed to keep them throughout the offseason. Especially with rookie duo Okereke and Suder yet to make a significant impact during Summer League.

With two-way contracts regularly changing before opening night and during the early stages of the regular season, Kaluma’s impressive summer has positioned him as a legitimate candidate should another opportunity arise.