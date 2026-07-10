Former Lakers Standout Flashes Serious Upside With New Team

With the California Classic complete, the Los Angeles Lakers will officially open their NBA Summer League campaign in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Ty Abbott is at the helm as Summer League head coach, with recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero leading the roster alongside two-way players Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder.

Several Exhibit-10 signees and returning G League players are also part of the squad, although a number of key contributors from last season’s South Bay Lakers team have moved on.

Lakers G League Standout Shines for New Summer League Team

One of those players is guard Kobe Bufkin, who emerged as one of South Bay’s most productive performers during the 2025-26 campaign.

On Thursday, the former Lakers guard made his Summer League debut for the New Orleans Pelicans and wasted little time making an impression.

The 22-year-old poured in 30 points in just under 32 minutes, shooting 8-of-16 from the field and knocking down five three-pointers as New Orleans fell 105-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bufkin also stuffed the stat sheet with four rebounds, six assists, and five steals, once again displaying the two-way ability that made him one of the G League’s premier guards last season.

His performances with South Bay previously earned him a 10-day NBA contract with the Lakers from January 13-23.

Although Los Angeles chose not to offer a second 10-day deal, instead returning him to the G League, he later earned a two-year standard NBA contract that included a team option for the 2026-27 season.

That deal was ultimately cut short when the Lakers waived him before the playoffs.

Since then, there has been considerable intrigue surrounding Bufkin’s next destination, particularly given his status as one of the most accomplished young guards available outside the NBA.

Bufkin Appears Ready for Another NBA Opportunity

Across 24 appearances for South Bay last season, Bufkin averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and just under one block per game.

He shot an efficient 50.8% from the field and an outstanding 42.3% from three-point range on seven attempts per contest.

Bufkin surpassed the 40-point mark three times and established himself among the G League’s elite scorers, while his defensive production further highlighted his value as a legitimate two-way prospect.

His opportunities with the Lakers, however, never matched his G League success. Across 16 NBA appearances, he logged just 119 total minutes while averaging 2.9 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.

Los Angeles’ decision to quickly fill all three of its two-way roster spots with Manon, Okereke, and Suder effectively closed the door on a return in that capacity.

Remaining with the Lakers in the G League on a standard league deal also appeared unlikely given the level he reached last season. With his production suggesting he has little left to prove there.

Bufkin now has the remainder of Summer League, and potentially training camp, to earn a larger role with New Orleans, which still has two two-way roster spots available.

If he does begin the 2026-27 season with the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, New Orleans would first need to acquire Bufkin’s returning G League rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that regularly takes place around the league.

Should that happen, the Pelicans would be adding one of the G League’s most talented young guards and a player who appears well positioned for another opportunity at the NBA level.