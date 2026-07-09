Bulls Quietly Poach Lakers G League Standout Ahead of Summer League

As the NBA Summer League gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers will once again use the event to evaluate the next wave of young talent within the organization.

Recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero headline the roster, alongside two-way players Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder.

All three have already featured during the California Classic and will continue their development in Las Vegas alongside several Exhibit-10 signees and returning players from last season’s G League squad.

Notably, however, several key contributors from last year’s South Bay Lakers team are no longer part of the group.

Lakers Continue Reshaping G League Roster

RJ Davis is among the most notable absentees after joining the San Antonio Spurs‘ Summer League roster, with a move to the Austin Spurs in the G League appearing increasingly likely.

Center Malik Williams is another former South Bay standout who has moved on, with the 27-year-old set to suit up for the Chicago Bulls during Summer League.

Williams only joined the Lakers organization midway through last season after South Bay acquired him from the College Park Skyhawks following Kylor Kelley‘s departure to pursue an opportunity overseas in the Philippines.

Despite arriving late in the campaign, Williams made an immediate impact and quickly established himself as a key piece of South Bay’s frontcourt rotation.

Across 17 appearances, he averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 36.9% from three-point range on six attempts per game.

With South Bay relocating and rebranding as the Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of the 2026-27 season, the organization’s G League roster is expected to undergo significant changes.

Williams’ future remains uncertain, while last season’s two-way big man Drew Timme has also yet to resolve his next destination, leaving plenty of questions surrounding the frontcourt.

LA Already Adding New Developmental Talent

Significant roster turnover is a yearly reality in the G League, and the Lakers have already begun replenishing their developmental pipeline.

The organization has signed centers Robbie Avila and William Kyle III to Exhibit-10 contracts, with both expected to feature during Summer League before competing for larger roles in training camp.

If waived, their Exhibit-10 agreements include financial incentives to join Coachella Valley, making both players strong candidates to remain within the organization.

Kyle, in particular, arrives with intriguing upside.

The 6-foot-9 center completed a four-year collegiate career at Syracuse, averaging 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks across 32 games as a senior.

Despite being undersized for a traditional center, he emerged as one of the nation’s premier rim protectors, finishing inside the top 10 nationally with 81 blocked shots.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Kyle worked out for as many as 11 NBA teams before the draft, with the Lakers ultimately beating out the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics to sign him.

As for Williams, earning a spot on Chicago’s regular-season roster appears unlikely, making a move to G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, the most realistic outcome.

If that happens, the Bulls would first need to acquire Williams’ returning G League rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that regularly takes place across the league.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles appears committed to building the next chapter of its developmental program, continuing to reshape the newly branded Coachella Valley Lakers with another wave of promising young talent.