Lakers Steal $60 Million NBA Champ From Warriors In Bold Offseason Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make big moves this offseason, whether it be in the free agency market or through a trade to re-work their roster around franchise star Luka Doncic by getting players that fit around his play-style.

The futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves remain up in the air, but outside of those two, the Lakers are expected to go after rim-protecting big men to potentially replace starting center Deandre Ayton.

Multiple trade targets or free agents have been floated out for the Lakers to go after, but one name that hasn’t come up very much is Kristaps Porzingis of the Golden State Warriors, who, as an unrestricted free agent, could be a good fit in Los Angeles next to Doncic.

Lakers Could Sign Kristaps Porzingis In Free Agency This Offseason

Porzingis, who was traded to the Warriors at the deadline, just finished the final season of a two-year, $60 million deal he signed when with the Boston Celtics.

While Golden State has discussed the idea of keeping him on a smaller contract for the next few years, his future remains uncertain, and the Lakers could offer him a decent-sized deal to poach him from their cross-state rivals.

Writing for Sportsnaut.com, Jason Burgos floated the idea of Los Angeles adding Porzingis this offseason.

“If the Lakers are looking for affordable risks with upside this offseason, 10-year veteran Kristaps Porzingis should be on their radar. His bizarre health issues have severely hampered him over the last two seasons. However, his 2023-24 season with the Boston Celtics showed he can be a serious difference maker on a title contender if healthy,” he wrote.

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“While he isn’t a beast on the boards, he is a rim protector who is a lop threat and can stretch the floor. Because of his recent ailments, he might come at a bargain rate this summer.”

Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on subpar shooting numbers in 15 regular-season games for the Warriors, as injuries and health concerns kept him off the floor for multiple stretches.

Still, at his best and when healthy, Porzingis has proven to impact winning, and while he might not be the only big man the Lakers would want to play, the spacing and defensive impact he offers could be a great addition next to Doncic and whoever else Los Angeles is bringing back next season.

Are The Warriors Resigning Porzingis? Can Los Angeles Sneak In And Sign Him?

The Warriors have expressed interest in keeping Porzingis on a smaller contract than the one he’s coming off right now.

Most recently, speaking to the media, Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said they would ‘love’ to have him back, but know it isn’t a guarantee.

“KP is just a unique, unique player on both ends of the court. I think for us to have that talent back is something we want,” Dunleavy said. “(Porzingis) is unrestricted, so we’ll start having the conversations to try and get him back in the fold, but we like what we’ve seen from him. I think next year could be a more healthy, productive year for him.”

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Porzngis himself has also expressed interest in returning to the Warriors, but that’s not yet set in stone.

The Lakers are set to have some of the most cap space in the league this upcoming offseason, and are set to prioritize wings and big men either through free agency or a trade. With that, offering Porzingis a two or three-year contract for $20-$25 million doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility.

The health concerns remain an issue, and he isn’t the lob-threat that would pair perfectly with Doncic, but when healthy, Porzingis is a top-tier rim-protector shooting big man, areas the Lakers could desperately upgrade this summer.

Los Angeles will go after other centers, but if they can match what the Warriors will offer Porzingis, they could give him a better chance at winning a title.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will target the Latvian this summer, but his name should be on the table for a free agent who could drastically change what the team looks like and how they could improve over the offseason.