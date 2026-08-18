Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Sends Out 6-Word Post

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
The former Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 69 games.
Former Lakers Star Kuzma Sends Out 6-Word Post
GettyKyle Kuzma, Owner of Sierra Racing Club is interviewed during the E1 Monaco 2026 on July 18, 2026 in Monaco, Monaco.
On Monday, Kuzma sent out a six-word post to Instagram.
He shared photos from his offseason.
Kuzma wrote: “Hearts full here’s a summers full ❤️”
There were over 21,000 likes on Kuzma’s post in less than 24 hours.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@shankeepingitmoving: “Continued Blessings to you Kuz! Best of Luck to a great year in the league. 🙏🏾🙌🏾🤞🏾💪🏾🏀”
@kylekuzmaenjoyer: “Thank you Kyle Kuzma”
@cjkattan5: “You really made the best out of your opportunity Kuz”
GettyKyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks scores on a dunk during the first half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on April 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
@jo.xsee: “Everything BUT a relevant post about his nba career 😭😭😭”
@cruzcorrea0: “The goat man!”
@livingpapi: “More BLESSINGS”
GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers listens to teammate Kyle Kuzma #0 against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California.
@03.diegoo.23: “More relevant on twitter than on the court🙏🏽😭”
@_mishell_____: “The man🤍”
GettyKyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on in second half of preseason game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on October 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
GettyKyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after being called for a foul against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Lakers.
In 2019 (at 23), Kuzma averaged 18.7 points per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field.
The 31-year-old then helped the Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Championship.
GettyKyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at American Airlines Center on November 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Most recently, Kuzma has spent the last six years with the Washington Wizards (and Bucks).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Kyle Kuzma is coming off his second season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.The former Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 69 games.Former Lakers Star Kuzma Sends Out 6-Word PostOn […]
Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Sends Out 6-Word Post