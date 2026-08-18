Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Sends Out 6-Word Post

Kyle Kuzma is coming off his second season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 69 games.

Former Lakers Star Kuzma Sends Out 6-Word Post

On Monday, Kuzma sent out a six-word post to Instagram.

He shared photos from his offseason.

Kuzma wrote: “Hearts full here’s a summers full ❤️”

There were over 21,000 likes on Kuzma’s post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@shankeepingitmoving: “Continued Blessings to you Kuz! Best of Luck to a great year in the league. 🙏🏾🙌🏾🤞🏾💪🏾🏀”

@kylekuzmaenjoyer: “Thank you Kyle Kuzma”

@cjkattan5: “You really made the best out of your opportunity Kuz”

@jo.xsee: “Everything BUT a relevant post about his nba career 😭😭😭”

@cruzcorrea0: “The goat man!”

@livingpapi: “More BLESSINGS”

@03.diegoo.23: “More relevant on twitter than on the court🙏🏽😭”

@_mishell_____: “The man🤍”

Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Myles Turner and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were among the people to like Kuzma’s post.

Looking At Kuzma

Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Lakers.

In 2019 (at 23), Kuzma averaged 18.7 points per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The 31-year-old then helped the Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Championship.

Most recently, Kuzma has spent the last six years with the Washington Wizards (and Bucks).