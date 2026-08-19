Proposed NBA Trade Lands 18 PPG Star With Lakers Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to keep exploring possible additions to an already new-look roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Most stars from last season have been moved, except for core players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The Lakers could still move some of the remaining pieces from the last campaign.

One such piece is Dalton Knecht, as the young star has been speculated to be a movable piece this offseason for the franchise to add more reliable contributors.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets, the Lakers would move Knecht in a package that lands them a strong piece in return.

Lakers receive: Saddiq Bey plus a 2031 second round pick (via HOU)

Pelicans receive: Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht plus a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

Rockets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Bey is a forward who can add wing presence either as a starting piece or as a rotational player.

Lakers Deal Knecht, Add Scorer Around Luka Doncic

This proposal keeps the Lakers in a good position, and they would come out with good cap space as they would move more salaries than they receive.

Knecht is on a $4.2 million salary for the 2026-27 season, and he still has one year left on his deal, which is a player option year. The 2024 draftee has shown some signs but hasn’t really moved past a developmental phase heading into his third year in the league.

Just as Knecht, Vanderbilt and LaRavia are logical trade candidates as the Lakers seek more immediate production. LaRavia’s deal is less-significant at only $6 million for the upcoming season. He and Knecht should be enough to pull off a deal with New Orleans for Bey.

Moving Vanderbilt in this proposal creates extra space for the Lakers to seek other important additions even after acquiring Bey. His salary is more than Knecht and LaRavia’s combined. His $12.4 million salary would be moved to Houston as the Pelicans may not be keen on taking on such money.

In return, the Lakers would get a future second round pick from Houston. On the Pelicans’ side, they get Bey, who would join on a team-friendly deal.

What L.A. Would Hope to Gain from Bey Addition

The big bonus in this proposal for L.A. is not only getting Bey as a cheap addition but potentially valuable one. His salary is only roughly $6.5 million for next season as he would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

The Lakers would have a year to evaluate the fit without a long-term commitment.

Bey, 27, has long-term upside and is coming off a strong 2025-26 season with New Orleans. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.2 minutes across 72 games. It was a career-high year for him and a good response after missing the entire 2024-25 season due to an ACL injury.

At 6-foot-8, he can be a solid wing cover to complement Doncic. If going by what he did last season, he would also be an added scoring option behind the Lakers’ Slovenian superstar, Reaves and Walker Kessler.