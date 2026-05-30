Lakers 3-Team Trade Pitch Creates $87 Million Star Trio With Luka Doncic

No one knows for sure where the Los Angeles Lakers stand as to possible offseason additions. However, the franchise has been linked with numerous additions to the roster.

According to CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn, one intriguing possibility for a trade is a three-team deal.

In the proposed trade, the Lakers would receive Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers in turn would receive Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

The third team in the deal is the Brooklyn Nets and they would receive Jaxson Hayes and the Lakers’ 2032 second-round pick.

The structure in essence is feasible as it addresses a huge portion of the Lakers’ offseason issue with matching salaries, expiring contracts, and cap constraints while also providing defensive upgrades.

The Lakers also don’t want a situation that will make them surrender a lot of future first-round picks.

How a Trade Can Work for the Lakers

Both Portland stars, Williams and Thybulle are going to be unrestricted free agents this summer. For the Lakers, Hachimura will also be a free agent and with cap flexibility in mind, both teams prefer swapping expiring deals rather than adding long-term obligations.

James and Knecht’s inclusion is needed to balance the books, while avoiding the surrender of high-value draft assets. The involvement of the Nets helps facilitate the deal without overcommitting future resources.

“The Lakers are tricky to trade with,” Quinn wrote. “They can only give away a single first-round pick right now, and they’re unlikely to do so, as they could trade three this summer, and that gives them much more flexibility to chase better players.

“They’re also not going to take on long-term money with the potential to generate significant cap space,” he added. “So basically, we’re looking for a way to flip some of their current expiring contracts for different expiring contracts that perhaps fit the existing roster a bit better.”

On the court, the incoming deal for the Lakers looks promising defensively. Aside from the injury problems, Thybulle is one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders and Williams offers rim protection, athleticism, and lob threat potential. The Lakers will address some defensive lapses in one go.

Hachimura has shown improvement in recent years but the Lakers’ only path to keeping him will be for lesser money which he may likely not accept.

The Bronny James’ Addition

With LeBron James entering free agency, the Lakers have not yet decided on a clear path to keep him. The franchise has indicated they want him to stay but keeping below max. money seems highly unlikely.

This leaves the future of the younger James at L.A. also in doubt and his name is included in the three-team deal. Difficult choices will be made in the coming months especially if the older James leaves the Lakers.

“Obviously, Bronny James is included in the deal as well,” Quinn wrote. “The Lakers need to get off a bit of extra money to make this work against their first-apron hard cap. When LeBron James was this franchise’s centerpiece, trading his son would have been unthinkable.”

Bronny’s two-way contract and limited minutes have kept his cap hit manageable, but the deal would free up space while sending him to a Portland team where he could potentially develop more playing time and be free of the LeBron coverage.