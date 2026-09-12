Lakers Expected to Target $30M Athletic 3-and-D Wing to Pair With Luka Doncic

The 2026 offseason is starting to heat up a second time for the Los Angeles Lakers, who still have some decisions to make.

One of those decisions is figuring out how to trim the roster, which is currently one player over the NBA-mandated limit. In making that call, L.A. will also have to take into account the roster needs they still have, among them being finding an answer for the starting power forward and backup center positions.

With L.A. needing frontcourt reinforcements, Los Angeles Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr. has been highly speculated as a player potentially on the Lakers’ radar. With the Clippers in scramble mode after the NBA ruled on its investigation into the franchise for salary cap circumvention, it is safe to say the team is in need of draft picks. So, will the Lakers make the call?

The Lakers’Approach Involving Jones, According to an Analyst

Jones has become popular in Lakers trade speculation because he is a proven playoff-caliber starter and his history playing alongside Luka Doncic. Although Jones is believed to be available in trade talks, analyst Trevor Lane believes the Lakers have a plan to pursue Jones down the line.

“Can the Lakers capitalize and potentially get a wing that they can use in Derrick Jones Jr., who also has experience playing with Luka Doncic?” Lane said on the Lakers Nation YouTube channel. “Even as easily as walking back the idea that they could trade Derrick Jones Jr. … I do have him on my list of players that I think the Lakers can and will target next summer with their midlevel exception. Can you do a little bit of free agency shopping, get Derrick Jones Jr., give him an extension right now, and rather than have to pursue him in free agency next year, get it done, add the player currently and off you go.”

Jones, 29, averaged 10.1 points per game while shooting 36 percent from the 3-point line in 50 appearances for the Clippers last season. Jones is a logical trade option for the Lakers this offseason, but Lane expressed in an earlier video that he doubts the Clippers would deal Jones to the Lakers.

“I don’t see the Clippers doing business with the Lakers unless they’re getting something significant from the Lakers,” Lane said. “That’s the problem. They’re only gonna make a trade with the Lakers if they’re fleecing the Lakers; they’re one of those teams. You know how that goes.”

L.A. Advised to Keep Jones on Radar

Jones is entering the final season of his deal. Although he has said in the past that he loves being a Clipper and wouldn’t mind staying with the franchise long term, it makes little sense for the Clippers to retain the 29-year-old swingman when they are in need of draft capital and a solid plan for their future.

If the Clippers don’t deal Jones now or before the trade deadline, they would then very much be looking at losing Jones, who has trade value, for no return in the offseason. It would be beneficial to deal Jones in a trade.

With that, Lakers insider Jovan Buha explained why getting someone of Jones’ ilk is crucial for the new-look purple-and-gold.

“Again, I think that my preferred plan would be go get (P.J. Washington), go get (Derrick Jones Jr.),” Buha said in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel. “it doesn’t seem like that’s the way things are trending right now, especially with the Lakers on a certain tea at the ownership level and that looming over potential moves right now … it seems like right now they’re going to move forward with this group and, again, maybe there’s waiving someone or doing some sort of two-for-one (trade) or dumping a guy somewhere.”