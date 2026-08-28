Projected NBA Trade Lands Lakers 7’0″ Positionless Unicorn Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are still in the market for additions that can further bolster the roster. One position that was the first to be addressed this offseason was a starting center spot, which they fixed by adding young center Walker Kessler.

For depth, they brought in veteran star Kevon Looney. However, their big man fortification may not be done as they would hope to have a dominant frontcourt heading into the new season.

In a proposed three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers would acquire a star with Kessler’s profile in a high-upside young center.

Lakers receive: Kel’el Ware and Vit Krejci

Bucks receive: a 2031 second round pick (via POR) and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via WAS)

Blazers receive: Dalton Knecht

Ware would be a quick flip from the Bucks side. He has yet to play for the franchise, having only arrived this summer as part of the blockbuster that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Lakers Trade Lands Kel’el Ware Alongside Luka Doncic

Ware wouldn’t present any complex situation for the Lakers just as this framework shows. Los Angeles doesn’t have the most flexibility for moves but could take on a couple of team-friendly deals.

With Ware, the Lakers would only pay him roughly $4.6 million in the 2026-27 season, the penultimate year of his rookie deal. However, he has a team option for his final year, which would rise a bit higher to roughly $7.1 million. This is still a workable deal for L.A. as they would be getting a potential frontcourt star cheap.

To make way for Ware, the Lakers would simply move Knecht. His deal is close to similar at around $4.2 million and he has been largely viewed as a trade chip. He would be sent to the Blazers in this deal as he and Krejci would be swapping franchises.

Krejci carries a much lower $2.6 million salary in Portland but it would increase the incoming payroll for the Lakers. The good news is that it would not force the franchise deep into tax territory or hard-cap problems beyond what they already face.

Strong Potential with a New 7-Footer

Kessler’s availability all season is not one that can be placed on a full guarantee. He did miss a chunk of last season and, like with most bigs, workloads can take a strong toll health-wise. As such, the Lakers would not be expecting a full 72-game season from him or even heavy minutes like Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves.

While Looney is a good backup, a much younger piece like Ware provides the athletic upside. He is a top rebounder and also chips in good scoring cameos. In the 2025-26 season, he almost averaged a double-double.

Still only 22, there is much Ware could offer playing alongside the likes of Doncic. He is slightly different to Kessler in that he shoots better overall and could be a stretch option to add to the frontcourt.

The Lakers would also benefit from Krejci, who at 6-foot-8 also adds height to the roster and would be a solid wing depth arriving at a low cost.