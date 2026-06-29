Lakers Receive Aaron Gordon Trade Update After Major Insider Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are closely monitoring developments with the Denver Nuggets, as it appears the Nuggets are open to trade talks for some of their core players.

While Nikola Jokic is considered untradable, stars like Aaron Gordon could be moved, and the Lakers could key into a trade.

According to Sam Amick and Jason Quick of The Athletic, the Nuggets are not actively shopping Gordon, but league sources say they will listen to offers.

“Gordon remains a beloved member of Denver’s group,” Amick wrote. “He has a two-way skill set that is coveted and rare around the league, but league sources say the Nuggets are listening to offers for the 30-year-old who has missed significant time the past two seasons with injuries.”

“To this point, however, league sources say that while there are a lot of teams interested in acquiring Gordon, that interest remains underwhelming to the Nuggets when compared to how they value him,” he added.

The Nuggets are staring at a difficult cap situation moving forward. They are hovering near the second apron, and with some extensions in mind, the franchise faces pressure to shed salary, which will most likely include the likes of Gordon and Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets may have no serious reason to hold onto their 2023 championship core after another disappointing postseason. As such, the Lakers can make a move to get an experienced forward into the roster.

Lakers’ Possible Chance of an Aaron Gordon Trade

Gordon signed a four-year, $133 million extension that started in 2025-26 and kicks in at approximately $32 million for the upcoming season. His deal runs out in 2028-29 with a player option attached.

His fit will be significant for any team looking to make a move, but it could appeal to the Lakers’ contention window alongside Luka Doncic.

Since the Nuggets are looking to clear space, they would most likely gravitate towards future draft assets and a few Lakers pieces like Jarred Vanderbilt. There is also the option of using their free agents like LeBron James and Rui Hachimura in a sign-and-trade.

James, in particular, has been reportedly floated in some mock scenarios as a good veteran addition to the Nuggets. The Lakers can gain from freeing up his space while he signs on a reduced deal with Denver.

The Nuggets want to retain rising talents like Peyton Watson. This will come at the cost of some of its significant earners, like Gordon.

“But there is a fascinating financial factor to consider, too, as Denver wants to re-sign restricted free agent forward Peyton Watson and has been widely expected to shed salary in order to make that move more feasible,” Amick added. “Denver also wants to re-sign 25-year-old small forward Spencer Jones. However, team sources say that there has been no mandate from Nuggets ownership to cut costs. As such, it remains to be seen how aggressively — or perhaps delicately — the Nuggets move forward.”

The likes of Christian Braun, who recently penned a significant deal, have also come up as a possible tradable star. Denver’s payroll is already pushing above the luxury tax to handle any notable addition or extension.

Will L.A. Benefit from Gordon?

Gordon will represent a roster upgrade for the Lakers if acquired. The 6-foot-8 forward brings versatile defense, athleticism, and needed spacing that could complement Doncic.

There is the small matter of a health challenge that has plagued Gordon in recent years. Gordon, 30, appeared in only 36 regular-season games and only three in the playoffs. He had only 87 combined regular-season games over the past two seasons.

However, a healthy Gordon will inject championship experience into the Lakers’ roster. His ability to guard multiple positions, crash the boards, and stretch the floor would add depth and toughness to a roster looking for contention.