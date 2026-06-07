Lakers Urged to Acquire 25-Year-Old Star Amid Austin Reaves Exit Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers can certainly make do with versatile wings who can create off the dribble, stretch the floor, and contribute on both ends. This offseason, they will look at some possible additions either in the trade or the open market.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is emerging as a strong option and, according to Silver Screen and Roll’s Edwin Garcia, the Lakers may make a move for the Pelicans star.

“While the Pelicans didn’t win many games, they have another quality player that teams like the Lakers want in Murphy,” Garcia wrote. “L.A. has had ties to Murphy since before he was an NBA player, having him come in for a pre-draft workout back in 2021 when he stated he wanted to be an All-Star.”

Facilitating a move for Murphy will give the Lakers added depth and a good wing capable of making them competitive.

How the Lakers Can Get Murphy

The Lakers will have to trade to get Murphy. The 25-year-old star is on a four-year, $112 million extension that runs through the 2028-29 season. He still has a significant commitment to New Orleans.

Murphy will earn $27 million next year and while his contract is team-friendly for a player of his production, it limits the Pelicans’ flexibility, especially after another disappointing season.

The Lakers will have space to accommodate Murphy’s salary but it will be dependent to an extent on their free agency status. The likes of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura will be unrestricted free agents this offseason. If they re-sign, absorbing Murphy’s deal would involve sending out a matching salary.

The Lakers could use Hachimura for a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans as well as adding a player like Jarred Vanderbilt, or draft picks. This does not hinder any potential pursuit of any big-name additions.

The Pelicans have been reluctant to move Murphy alongside teammate Herb Jones, but they may be forced to discuss trade options with interested franchises. The Pelicans may likely demand a hefty return given Murphy’s production, age, and contract.

Murphy’s Potential L.A. Outlook Amid Austin Reaves Rumors

Murphy has seen his stock rise over the past couple of seasons when he took up a more consistent starting role. He started a career-high 66 games this season and had the numbers to back that up.

“He hasn’t quite reached that level, but this year he averaged a career-high 21.5 points per game,” Garcia added. “Murphy is also a career 38.2% 3-point shooter, making him an ideal wing for the Lakers.”

If the Lakers are unable to reach an agreement with Austin Reaves, who is up for a new contract, adding Murphy would be a strong replacement. Murphy could serve as the second option after Luka Doncic. If the latter is somehow used as a trade chip for another star this offseason, Murphy can see a more expanded and consistent role.

Murphy is clearly an upgrade to some of the Lakers’ current wing options and while he is still refining consistency on the defensive end, he is a good player to have on the roster.

The market for stars with similar production as Murphy is competitive and the Lakers will have to act fast if they want to get him into their roster.