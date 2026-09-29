Lakers Urged to Add Demon 6’10” Wing to Starting Lineup Alongside Luka Doncic

Obviously, the training camp and preseason period will paint a clear picture of what the Los Angeles Lakers lineup will look like heading into the new season.

There has been speculation, but outside the main starting core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, anyone can make the starting unit. One of the remaining two spots, which is both wings, has several candidates good enough to start.

The Lakers added the likes of Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, and Matisse Thybulle this offseason. They also drafted Cameron Carr, making it a lot of decent options in that area. One can only start and while the speculated odds currently favor Grimes, Williams has the ability to fit into the starting team.

“Being a big 6-foot-10 guard, versatile, could guard wings, forwards, point guards on defense. And then be able to shoot on the perimeter on offense, drive, catch lobs, just do a little bit of everything,” Williams said during the Lakers media day session.

His role will be determined by head coach JJ Redick in the end. However, if he brings his game the next few weeks before the regular-season tip-off, he could lock in a consistent starting role.

Lakers New Addition Ziaire Williams Capable of a Starting Role

The Lakers signed Williams from the Brooklyn Nets and he joined on a one-year deal worth $3 million. He was one of the team-friendly deal additions to help with the cap space. However, he could turn out to be a very underrated signing, as noted by Lake Show Life’s Chris Lambert, who advises the Lakers to add Williams into starting lineup.

“For a while, I was all for starting Grimes at three and being slightly undersized,” Lambert wrote. The more I think about Williams and his tools, the more his fit as a starter makes sense. Ziaire has the ability to catch and shoot triples at a decent rate, and probably at a more open rate than ever with Luka Doncic drawing as much attention as he does. His ability to catch lobs, be a roll man, and create for his teammates makes him that Swiss Army knife wing I tried to convince myself and Lakers fans that Jake LaRavia could be last year.”

Jonathan Kuminga’s failed pursuit may have just opened an opportunity for some of the forwards currently on the roster. Minutes will still have to be shared but it will be spread on the contributions of each star.

Williams hasn’t really been a consistent starter across his stints in Brooklyn and the Memphis Grizzlies. He also hasn’t gone above a 25-minute average per game in a season. Grimes is not too different in terms of consistent starting minutes but he has multiple higher minute averages per season than Williams.

Williams at 6-foot-9 has the height advantage over Grimes but the latter has the shooting advantage to stretch the floor. That is not to say that Williams is not a good shooter, but the 25-year-old wing takes a backseat in that category if Redick values outside shooting for his starting wing.

Defensively, things look more interesting as neither Grimes nor Williams has similar defensive input as Thybulle. It will come down to how the setup works with Doncic, Reaves and Kessler.

Williams’ Potential Contribution to the Roster

Whether as a starter or a bench piece, Williams could well be a top addition for the Lakers. He has the versatility, mobility and length needed in the wings.

Alongside Doncic, he could be a decent fit as he can finish on lobs and fast breaks. He also has a good defensive upside, maybe not as Thybulle but good. Last season, he averaged more blocks and steals than Grimes despite playing fewer games and minutes.

How the coming weeks will unfold remains to be seen as L.A. could still eye another wing addition or not. However, the fans can rest assured of having the best possible starting team ahead of the opening tip-off.