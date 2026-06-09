Lakers Pitched to Add 26-Year-Old Star Guard Amid Austin Reaves Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Lakers will be expected to explore the free agency market in search of good pieces for a more balanced roster around superstar Luka Doncic.

One interesting name garnering attention is Minnesota Timberwolves star Ayo Dosunmu. He has seen his worth increase after a strong postseason showing.

According to BasketNews reporter Nojus Stankevicius, Dosunmu should be on the Lakers’ radar.

“The Lakers need more than shooting and size,” Stankevicius wrote. “They also need someone who can play with pace, defend at the point of attack, handle the ball enough to relieve pressure, and survive in lineups with Luka and [Austin] Reaves.”

Dosunmu is one of the options the Lakers can move for in the open market, but they know that as with any free agent, it will be a bidding war to get his signature.

How Lakers Can Pursue Dosunmu

The Lakers will have substantial flexibility to bring in additions, although it is dependent on how they handle some of their own free agents.

Dosunmu only joined the Timberwolves before the trade deadline from the Chicago Bulls. A new and improved contract for Dosunmu isn’t out of the question for Minnesota however, the 26-year-old guard may want to move elsewhere.

The Lakers can absorb Dosunmu to their cap space without giving up pieces or assets. Although L.A may be moved to structure a sign-and-trade deal to facilitate the trade, especially since Minnesota invested draft assets to acquire Dosunmu midseason and views him as a priority.

The Timberwolves want to re-sign Dosunmu and may give that priority this offseason alongside searching for a co-star for Anthony Edwards.

If he wants out, the Timberwolves may position themselves to get something out of it. They can leverage sign-and-trade discussions to extract additional value. For the Lakers, a deal fits well compared to chasing max-level talent.

What Dosunmu Would Add to the Lakers Roster (Especially if Austin Reaves Exits)

Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season. In the playoffs, he put up 15.6 points per game while mostly coming off the bench.

Dosunmu will bring defensive versatility to the Lakers’ lineup as he is capable of guarding multiple positions and applying pressure. He was part of the Timberwolves’ defensive unit that eliminated the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The Lakers will still lean on Doncic for creativity and Reaves for some part, however, Dosunmu can offer an extra creative spark.

“While not an elite shooter, Dosunmu brings size for a guard, speed, toughness, and enough playmaking to help the Lakers avoid becoming completely Luka-dependent,” Stankevicius added. “That matters during the regular season. It matters even more in playoff games when opponents start trapping, switching, and forcing role players to make decisions.”

The Lakers did struggle without Doncic in the postseason and they don’t want to be in that position again. A solid depth is key to that and Dosunmu is a step in the right direction.

Dosunmu has an increased interest league-wide and Minnesota will try to beat any offer to keep him. It makes the move a bit tough.

However if the Lakers offer a suitable return — which they may be able to if they lose Reaves — the Timberwolves may forgo the need to pay an increased salary for the guard.