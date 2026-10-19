Lakers Get Unwelcome News on 2 Young Players Ahead of Warriors Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers entered training camp with opportunities available for younger players to earn meaningful roles. Two of them are still trying to get healthy enough to take advantage.

Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr participated in modified workouts Monday but were held out of scrimmaging, according to Buha’s Block podcast host Jovan Buha.

The update came two days before the Lakers open the regular season against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

For coach JJ Redick, the situation presents another complication. Both players showed promise during the preseason, and both entered camp believing there was a path toward playing time.

Now their immediate availability remains uncertain.

Adou Thiero’s Lakers Opportunity Comes With New Challenge

Thiero recognized the stakes before the Lakers played their first preseason game.

With LeBron James and Rui Hachimura no longer on the roster, the second-year forward understood that Los Angeles needed players capable of filling the resulting void.

“I feel like I have a pretty great opportunity in front of me considering the guys that aren’t here anymore,” Thiero said earlier this month, according to California Post’s Khobi Price.

The Lakers’ unsuccessful pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga only heightened interest in their existing frontcourt options.

Dan Woike of The Athletic recently described Thiero as a potential “ceiling raiser” and reported that the organization’s confidence in the young forward contributed to its decision not to pursue Kuminga more aggressively.

That belief comes with expectations.

Thiero appeared in three preseason games, averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

He also collected four steals and two blocks, showing flashes of the defensive versatility Redick wants from his wings.

His most memorable play came against Golden State on Oct. 6, when he finished a powerful dunk over two defenders.

But Thiero missed the Lakers’ final two exhibition games as the team managed his workload.

Monday’s modified practice suggests Los Angeles is still proceeding cautiously.

With Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili among the options competing for frontcourt minutes, Thiero cannot afford to lose too much ground.

JJ Redick Already Opened Door for Cameron Carr

Carr faces a similar challenge after an encouraging start to his first NBA preseason.

The rookie guard scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting against Sacramento on Oct. 5, knocking down three 3-pointers while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

He followed with five points in 12 minutes against Golden State before missing the remaining preseason games.

Carr missed practice last Thursday and was ruled out of Friday’s exhibition finale against Denver. The Lakers did not disclose the nature of his ailment.

His limited participation on Monday was another hurdle for a player Redick had already identified as a possible rotation contributor.

“We’re going to play more guys this year. We’re just naturally deeper,” Redick said during September’s preseason news conference.

The Lakers coach specifically left open the possibility of Carr earning minutes.

“Those opportunities may be here and there; he may be part of the rotation,” Redick said.

Redick also acknowledged that Carr needed to get stronger but praised his willingness to learn.

With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes among the established backcourt options, Carr faces stiff competition.

Neither Carr nor Thiero has been officially ruled out of Wednesday’s opener.

But while Sexton returned to full practice Monday, two of the Lakers’ promising young players remain limited.

For Thiero and Carr, the opportunities are there. Getting healthy enough to seize them is the next challenge.