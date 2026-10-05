Lakers’ 6-Foot-7 Forward Makes Bold Claim After LeBron James, Rui Hachimura Exits

Adou Thiero doesn’t need anyone to explain the opportunity in front of him.

He can see it on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ depth chart.

LeBron James is gone. So is Rui Hachimura. And after an offseason that dramatically reshaped the roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, one of the Lakers’ most intriguing training camp battles is unfolding at power forward.

Thiero, a second-year forward who barely got an opportunity as a rookie, believes he belongs in it.

“I feel like I have a pretty great opportunity, considering the guys that aren’t here anymore,” Thiero told reporters. “And now everybody’s still trying to figure out where to be at. So that gives me an opportunity to insert myself into [it].”

It is an opening that simply wasn’t there a year ago.

James occupied one forward spot whenever healthy, while Hachimura started 41 games and averaged 11.5 points last season. Hachimura then raised his game in the playoffs, averaging 17.5 points before leaving for the Clippers on a two-year, $28 million contract.

James’ departure ended an eight-season run in Los Angeles and removed another fixture from the Lakers’ frontcourt.

Now somebody has to claim those minutes.

JJ Redick Already Put Adou Thiero on Notice

Thiero’s belief that he has a chance isn’t based solely on the departures.

Before training camp even began, Lakers coach JJ Redick singled him out as one of the team’s most improved young players after finally getting an extended stretch of healthy offseason work.

“Adou has had an unbelievable last two months of development,” Redick told reporters. “It’s the first stretch he’s had since we drafted him where he’s had uninterrupted time in the gym. His body has been in great shape, and he’s just gotten better.”

That was significant for a player whose rookie season never developed any rhythm.

Thiero appeared in only 20 games after injuries disrupted his first year. Healthy again, he used Summer League to remind the Lakers why they were intrigued by his combination of strength, explosiveness and defensive versatility.

He averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals in 25.8 minutes during Summer League while shooting 55.8% from the field.

The progress has been noticeable to his teammates, too.

Austin Reaves called Thiero a “freak of nature” and “one of the best athletes in the league” after spending much of the summer matched up against him in pickup games.

Luka Doncic went even further during media day, describing Thiero’s improvement as “insane.”

Power Forward Vacancy Creates Opportunity

None of that means Redick is handing Thiero a starting job.

Quite the opposite.

“This is a meritocracy,” Redick said as the Lakers opened camp. “You got to earn your minutes.”

Doncic, Reaves and newly acquired center Walker Kessler are viewed as three secure starters. The other two spots remain open, with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ziaire Williams among the forwards competing for larger roles.

Thiero gives Redick something different.

At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, he has the strength and athleticism to defend across positions. More importantly, he already understands the quickest path onto the floor.

“Being that point-of-attack defender, being able to guard the best guy on the other team, stay in front and just make their night very difficult,” Thiero said of the role he wants to establish.

That’s a valuable skill on a team built around Doncic and Reaves.

The Lakers didn’t enter this season looking for someone to replace James individually. Nobody can.

But James and Hachimura left behind minutes, defensive assignments and an enormous opening in the forward rotation.

Redick noticed Thiero’s progress before camp even started.

Now Thiero sees his chance to turn that praise into something more tangible.