Report: Lakers Receive Major Update on Potential 6x All-Star Joining Luka Doncic

Thanks to LeBron James, this offseason has had no shortage of headlines. And James’ former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, have had no shortage of roster moves. Another one might be on the way.

The offseason floodgates opened when James informed the Lakers of his plans to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season, ending an eight-year run with the franchise he joined after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers a second time in 2018. Once James and the Lakers were history, L.A. made a succession of moves: re-signing Austin Reaves, adding Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster sign-and-trade and signing Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Ziarie Williams and Kevon Looney in free agency.

The Lakers don’t intend to stop there, as evidenced by their ongoing pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who continues to dangle on the open market. If the Lakers strike out on Kuminga, there is some speculation that the franchise might explore signing former Toronto Raptors superstar DeMar DeRozan.

As Lakers Weigh Potential Additions Alongside Luka Doncic, Could DeRozan Be an Option?

There is no indication that the Lakers are actively pursuing DeRozan, the 36-year-old former All-Star. But according to NBA reporter Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the Lakers have been mentioned with the Raptors and Miami Heat among the teams most connected to DeRozan.

“That’s quite aside from the fact that DeRozan will unquestionably draw interest elsewhere,” Smith wrote. “He’s been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers in various conversations and reports, all on the presumption that he could get a larger on-court role than in Toronto.”

But with L.A. trying to dance around financial restraints, NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin notes the franchise may not be able to offer DeRozan a contract he would be willing to accept.

“The Lakers, Trail Blazers and even the Warriors have been mentioned as possible DeRozan destinations,” Helin wrote, “but the level of interest from any of them is in question, and the Lakers could only offer the veteran minimum, which is unlikely to interest DeRozan.”

With Kuminga, the Lakers’ top target as of this time, reportedly seeking a contract that would pay him at least $15 million per year, there is a chance the 23-year-old and the Lakers fail to come to an agreement. That might inject the Lakers with some stronger interest in DeRozan, who despite nearing age 37, remains an efficient scorer.

Could Moving Close to Home Incentive DeRozan to Take the Minimum?

DeRozan hit unrestricted free agency after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings, who acquired the six-time All-Star wingman in a three-team sign-and-trade deal in the 2024 offseason.

Last season, DeRozan once again proved he’ll forever be known as one of those players who never found it hard to produce buckets. DeRozan registered over 18 points per game and shot a 49.7% field goal percentage. That kind of production is something any championship-contending team would take, which is in part why NBA insider Marc Stein reported more suitors for DeRozan will emerge once James makes his highly-anticipated free agency decision.

Would DeRozan, a California native, consider taking a minimum contract with the Lakers to achieve a sort of quasi homecoming?

If the Kuminga pursuit fails, the Lakers will be severely limited in their options. It might make a lot of sense to add DeRozan at that point.