Lakers Urged to Pull Back on Trade for 3x All-Star Despite New Reunion Rumors

The list of player speculations for the Los Angeles Lakers is a really long one. While most are interesting options, only some are a great fit, and others look out of place in terms of money and roster fit.

According to Lakers analyst Jovan Buha, Julius Randle falls into that latter category. A move for the former Laker doesn’t catch his fancy, albeit a speculated one at this point.

“I am not the biggest Julius Randle guy for two reasons, and I would quote Matisse Thybulle on this,” Buha said. “Matisse Thybulle yesterday said he feels that the best players to put around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are 3-and-D guys, and I don’t think he was just saying that to make his case to play or to start.”

Randle was already part of a blockbuster trade this offseason as he landed in the Brooklyn Nets in the LaMelo Ball trade from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers Analyst Makes Strong Case Against Moving for Julius Randle

Randle spent his first four seasons in the league with the Lakers. He built up a starting role and left two seasons before they won the 2020 championship. He remains a top opportunity but even his high salary isn’t the only downside in a move for him.

“What I would note is while Julius Randle has improved as a shooter… overall, he is a below-average shooter if you look at the last five years he has been 34 percent or worse, which has been below league average in all five years,” Buha added. “Julius Randle is a below-average shooter and I just think there is a floor spacing component to him that doesn’t really work with Austin and Luka.”

The Lakers have been all out in the offseason finding pieces they believe will fit well with Doncic running the show. Quentin Grimes is a point-of-attack wing and he is decent from range. Thybulle has the defense while Ziaire Emery has versatility.

Adding Randle will change some plans and he may not effectively offer these three distinct qualities. As such, a reunion may not happen.

Randle Not an Ideal Fit?

Randle, 31, is a three-time NBA All-Star and one of the more consistent forwards in the league in terms of production. He has had multiple double-double seasons or near that while also averaging over 20 points per game.

He is a top secondary option and he showed that across his stints with the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Buha just doesn’t feel that Randle checks all the needed boxes in a system built to maximize Doncic. According to Buha, that player should either be a good shooter or a good defender while Randle is in the middle.

“What the Lakers need from that non-Luka forward is a certain amount of defensive utility,” he said.

If the fit with Doncic and Reaves doesn’t look alright, there is no point doing a deal. The Lakers had a strong interest in Jonathan Kuminga for a reason. He has the ability to effectively play alongside the Lakers’ Slovenian superstar.