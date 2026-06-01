Lakers Get More Bad News as Another Top Target Slips Away

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ efforts to reshape their basketball operations department have encountered another obstacle.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Philadelphia 76ers executive Prosper Karangwa is now expected to remain with the Sixers despite drawing interest from the Lakers during their ongoing front-office expansion.

“There is a growing anticipation that Prosper Karangwa will elect to stay with the 76ers after the hiring of Mike Gansey as the team’s new president of basketball operations,” Stein wrote Monday in The Stein Line. “Karangwa is the Sixers’ vice president of player personnel and has drawn interest in recent weeks from the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas.”

The latest development represents another missed opportunity for the Lakers as they continue building out their front office under president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and new majority owner Mark Walter.

Lakers Front Office Search Hits Another Roadblock

Karangwa’s expected decision comes just weeks after another prominent executive target chose to stay with his current organization.

Yahoo Sports’ Yaron Weitzman reported earlier this month that Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Steve Senior declined an offer to become the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

Senior’s decision was viewed as an early setback in the Lakers’ efforts to modernize and expand their basketball operations structure.

Now, with Karangwa also appearing unlikely to join the organization, the Lakers may need to widen their search for experienced personnel executives.

The franchise has emphasized building a deeper front office model similar to the one Walter helped establish with Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Why Prosper Karangwa Was Viewed as a Valuable Target

Karangwa has become one of the league’s most respected talent evaluators.

As Philadelphia’s vice president of player personnel, he has played a significant role in scouting, draft preparation and roster construction for a franchise that has consistently hit on its picks from Tyrese Maxey to VJ Edgecombe and Jared McCain, who was traded at the deadline and became a key contributor for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His reputation around the NBA made him an attractive candidate as the Lakers searched for executives specializing in player personnel, scouting and roster evaluation.

Stein’s report suggests that the arrival of Gansey in Philadelphia has strengthened expectations that Karangwa will remain with the 76ers rather than pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Lakers Continue Basketball Operations Overhaul

Despite missing out on multiple targets, the Lakers have already made one notable addition.

Last week, the organization officially hired former New Orleans Pelicans vice president of strategy and operations Rohan Ramadas as assistant general manager of strategy and data systems.

Ramadas, who has a background in aerospace engineering and advanced analytics, will oversee basketball analytics and strategic initiatives.

“Rohan is an important and strong addition to our front office as we further build out our basketball operations resources,” Pelinka said in a team statement.

The hire fulfilled one part of Pelinka’s offseason vision after he announced plans to add two assistant general managers — one focused on analytics and salary-cap strategy and another specializing in player personnel, pro scouting and player development.

Lakers Offseason Outlook Remains Critical

The continued pursuit of front-office talent underscores how important this offseason is for the Lakers.

Following a back-to-back 50-win season under head coach JJ Redick, Los Angeles is expected to explore roster upgrades around Luka Doncic while simultaneously strengthening its organizational infrastructure.

The Lakers still possess flexibility to add experienced executives, but Stein’s report suggests attracting top front-office talent has proven more difficult than expected.

With Karangwa now expected to remain in Philadelphia and Senior staying in Minnesota, the spotlight shifts to who Pelinka and Walter will target next as they continue reshaping the franchise’s basketball operations department.