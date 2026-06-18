NBA Insider Floats Wild Trade Pitch That Pairs Anthony Davis With Luka Dončić

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the offseason searching for ways to maximize Luka Dončić‘s championship window.

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has now floated one of the boldest scenarios imaginable.

In a proposed three-team blockbuster involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz, Robinson outlined a framework that would bring Anthony Davis back to Los Angeles, pair him with Dončić for the first time and deliver coveted prospect Ace Bailey to the Lakers.

The deal would require extensive financial maneuvering and significant draft compensation, but it paints a fascinating picture of what a post-LeBron James era could look like in Los Angeles.

Scoop B’s Proposed 3-Team Trade Framework

Los Angeles Lakers receive:

Anthony Davis

Ace Bailey

Two Utah Jazz second-round picks (2027)

Two Washington Wizards second-round picks (2026)

Washington Wizards receive:

No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Lauri Markkanen

Jarred Vanderbilt

Dalton Knecht

Los Angeles Lakers’ unprotected 2030 first-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers’ unprotected 2032 first-round pick

A portion of the Lakers’ future pick swaps and additional draft assets

Utah Jazz receive:

No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Trae Young

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

A portion of the Lakers’ future pick swaps

Los Angeles Lakers’ 2033 second-round pick

At first glance, the proposal appears almost impossible to execute. Yet Robinson’s framework attempts to solve several problems simultaneously: giving the Lakers a championship-caliber frontcourt around Dončić, accelerating Washington’s rebuild and allowing Utah to control the top of the draft while adding an elite offensive engine.

Anthony Davis and Luka Dončić Finally Become Teammates

The proposal’s biggest attraction is the possibility of finally pairing Davis and Dončić.

The two stars became forever linked last year when Davis was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster deal that brought Dončić to Los Angeles. Despite being the principal pieces in the same transaction, they have never shared the same locker room.

Under Robinson’s framework, they would.

Dončić remains one of the NBA’s premier offensive creators and playmakers, while Davis continues to rank among basketball’s elite two-way big men when healthy.

The combination would give the Lakers a dominant inside-out partnership built around Dončić’s playmaking and Davis’ ability to finish above the rim, protect the paint and control the glass.

Ace Bailey Adds Future Star Potential

The proposal also sends Bailey to Los Angeles.

Widely regarded as one of the premier prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey has drawn praise for his combination of size, shot-making ability and defensive upside.

Adding Bailey alongside Dončić and Davis would allow the Lakers to pursue championships immediately while also securing a potential franchise cornerstone for the future.

Robinson’s blueprint essentially creates a bridge between the Lakers’ present and long-term future.

Trae Young’s Free Agency Creates Major Obstacle

The proposal became even more complicated Wednesday night after Andscape’s Marc J. Spears reported that Young plans to decline his $48.97 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent Monday, with Washington remaining the frontrunner to retain the four-time All-Star.

That development creates a substantial hurdle for Robinson’s framework.

For Young to be included in a trade to Utah, one of two scenarios would likely have to unfold. Young could be persuaded to reverse course and exercise his player option before being traded. More realistically, Washington would have to re-sign Young and immediately execute a sign-and-trade with the Jazz.

Both pathways come with additional collective bargaining agreement restrictions and would require cooperation from all parties involved.

Why the Lakers Would Consider It

The proposal is undeniably expensive.

Los Angeles would surrender two unprotected first-round picks, multiple future pick swaps, promising young wing Dalton Knecht and defensive specialist Jarred Vanderbilt.

But the return is equally significant.

Davis remains one of the NBA’s most impactful two-way players when healthy, and Bailey is viewed as one of the highest-upside talents in the draft.

The framework also envisions the Lakers maintaining financial flexibility despite adding significant talent. Robinson projects a starting lineup of Dončić, Austin Reaves, Bailey, LeBron James and Davis, with Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard anchoring the second unit.

The plan assumes Reaves returns on a structured contract averaging roughly $30 million annually, James accepts a reduced salary and complementary veterans sign team-friendly deals, allowing Los Angeles to remain below the restrictive second apron.

Trades involving franchise players, top draft picks, sign-and-trade mechanics and extensive future draft compensation rarely materialize.

Still, Robinson’s proposal highlights the type of aggressive thinking required in today’s NBA and offers an intriguing vision of how the Lakers could simultaneously chase championships and build around Dončić for the future.