Lakers Get Good Trade News on Athletic 6’10” Center as Deal There for the Taking

The Los Angeles Lakers are just three days away from their regular season opener, but they still have one major decision to make.

Despite the unofficial deadline for teams to become roster compliant passing yesterday, the Lakers still have 16 players on a standard contract, not to mention they still need help in the frontcourt.

For weeks, the Lakers have been trying to kill two birds with one stone by attempting to execute a consolidation trade, with Milwaukee Bucks big man Jericho Sims emerging as an active target, according to a recent report by “The Stein Line.” While a deal hasn’t happened, it sure looks like both teams have an opportunity there for the taking after engaging in exploratory trade talks.

Will Lakers Take Advantage of Bucks’ Big Man Situation?

The Lakers need a big man, and the Bucks could use some help on the wing. For a 25-year-old who has untapped potential, Milwaukee could view a deal for Knecht as a low-risk swing, notes Bucks reporter Arion Armeniakos of Bucks Roundtable.

“With Myles Turner still there and the Bucks getting Kel’el Ware in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade from Miami, Sims’ playing time prospects could be bleak,” Armeniakos wrote. “Flipping him for Knecht presents an intriguing low-risk, high-reward move for Milwaukee.”

The Lakers could take advantage of the Bucks, who could be looking to loosen a frontcourt logjam. It may take the Lakers a bit more than just Knecht and a second round pick, with NBA insider Brett Siegel reporting that the Bucks aren’t prepared to listen to the Lakers’ offer for Sims, the 27-year-old former second round pick, unless the L.A. attaches more draft capital in the proposal.

“I’m told the Lakers had approached the Bucks about a deal where they’d land Jericho Sims, but the Bucks had not been all that receptive to such a move with LA for just a single second-round pick,” Siegel reported. “Lakers are also still seeing if they can do a 2-for-1 trade to add another center.”

L.A. Can Grab Sims if it Truly Wants To

The Bucks are unlikely to resist trading Sims if the Lakers boost their offer to two second round picks in addition to Knecht. There’s a chance the Lakers commit to the Bucks’ asking price if they are unable to find a deal elsewhere.

“The Lakers have continued making recent trade calls in attempts to move Dalton Knecht instead of outright waiving him, with LA having communication with the Bucks, Bulls, and Jazz, among others, sources told @ClutchPoints. It’s become clear Knecht’s future isn’t with the Lakers,” Siegel reported.

However, it is unlikely that the Lakers can find a deal that allows them to acquire a big man without surrendering at least two second round picks. Unfortunately, Knecht doesn’t hold enough trade value on his own to give the Lakers much leverage in negotiations. And with teams understanding L.A.’s borderline desperation for another big man, they are going to use that to their advantage during trade talks.

The good news is that the Lakers can land another big man before the regular season starts. Now it is just a matter of how badly they want to get a deal done.