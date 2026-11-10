Lakers Get Major Austin Reaves Boost Ahead of Bucks Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers have won six consecutive games despite juggling injuries and illnesses throughout their backcourt. Now, they appear ready to welcome back one of their most important players.

Austin Reaves is no longer listed on the NBA’s official injury report ahead of Wednesday’s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, signaling an expected return after a one-game absence.

The 28-year-old guard missed Monday’s 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks because of an illness.

His removal from the injury report is encouraging news for Los Angeles, which improved to 10-2 after completing a sweep of its two-game road back-to-back.

Reaves had delivered one of the finest performances of his career just a day before sitting out.

Now, coach JJ Redick could have his dynamic backcourt reunited as the Lakers pursue their seventh consecutive victory.

Austin Reaves Injury Update Comes After 43-Point Outburst

Reaves’ expected return follows a remarkable performance against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

With Luka Doncic sidelined by lower-back tightness, Reaves took command of the Lakers’ offense and scored a season-high 43 points in a 121-116 victory.

He shot 14 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and made all 11 of his free throws.

Reaves also contributed five rebounds and four assists while committing just one turnover.

His performance helped Los Angeles withstand Detroit’s fourth-quarter comeback and extend its winning streak to five games.

It also underscored how valuable Reaves has become alongside Doncic.

Through 11 games, Reaves is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% from the field.

Those numbers reflect a player who has developed into considerably more than a secondary scoring option.

When Doncic commands defensive attention, Reaves can attack favorable matchups, create opportunities for teammates and carry the offense for extended stretches.

His absence Monday forced Los Angeles to lean more heavily on its other perimeter players.

Doncic responded with 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against Atlanta, helping the Lakers overcome a late rally.

Lakers Could Reunite Backcourt Against Struggling Bucks

Reaves’ return would give Redick another offensive weapon against a Milwaukee team that has struggled through the opening weeks.

The Bucks entered Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks with a 1-9 record and six consecutive losses.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has continued finding ways to win regardless of who is available.

Collin Sexton scored 18 points against Atlanta, while Sandro Mamukelashvili contributed 23 points and Walker Kessler added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

That supporting cast has helped keep the Lakers’ momentum intact.

However, Reaves’ return could create another adjustment.

Redick must determine how to distribute minutes among Reaves, Sexton, Ziaire Williams and the team’s remaining perimeter options.

Quentin Grimes is questionable with a right finger sprain, leaving another backcourt rotation decision unresolved.

For now, the clearest development is Reaves’ removal from the injury report.

After showing he could carry the Lakers without Doncic, Reaves appears ready to rejoin him.

And with Los Angeles riding its longest winning streak of the young season, their reunion could make an already dangerous offense even harder to defend.