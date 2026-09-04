Lakers Linked to 6’10” Star Franchise Face in Potential Austin Reaves Trade

Austin Reaves was the Los Angeles Lakers’ best scoring option last season behind Luka Doncic. Moving forward, he will be a core piece alongside the Slovenian superstar, who happens to be one of the greatest players in the world and is in the earlier stages of his prime.

At the moment, Reaves is untouchable to a large extent; he signed a four-year, $180 million extension this summer and is firmly looked at as the complementary star to Doncic.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Reaves’ position in L.A. would only change if the franchise had something bigger lined up to replace him.

“My understanding up until recently has been that the Lakers if they are potentially going to trade Austin, it has to be for a clear upgrade and that they are not breaking him into smaller pieces,” Buha said.

Reaves is already making a name for himself. He was undrafted but is now a top star for the Lakers and has just locked up a major payday. He is clearly valuable; only a blockbuster for a top star or the sort would change their stance.

Young Star Mentioned as Suitable Lakers Replacement for Reaves

Reaves is not available, but unlike Doncic, if the Lakers were to make a serious move for a high-impact star, he could be considered in a trade. The right impact star could vary as not all would be worth giving up Reaves for.

Buha suggested Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero if the situation ever presented itself. The idea would be to give Doncic a co-star at a different position instead of another guard.

“Paolo — I know he’s a polarizing player, but it’s a short list,” Buha said of the players the Lakers would entertain dealing Reaves for. “I’ve continued to say that there’s also a whole element here of who’s in charge, who has a say and what the Lakers are doing and how they feel about things.”

Banchero is also not available in every sense. He is Orlando’s franchise cornerstone and one of their highest-earning stars and is only 23. It would require more than just Reaves for the Lakers to even actualize a move.

The Magic would likely not sign off on losing Banchero, who is still their best hope of regular postseason appearances and is only just marching to his mid-20s.

Potential Doncic-Banchero Pairing

It’s far-fetched given the circumstances, but the NBA trade market is not always predictable. The Magic may feel like trying something new and gaining flexibility from the trade. Banchero would command a hefty amount of draft capital.

Banchero has All-Star and playoff pedigree, and his size at 6-foot-10 would immediately change the Lakers’ look next to Doncic.

Reaves, just like Doncic, is a ball handler and scorer. While he is in a secondary role, he still has some limitations, one of which is the defensive issues. Adding a big forward like Banchero would be the kind of upgrade Buha is talking about.

A player like Banchero would raise the championship ceiling in Los Angeles. Whether he would be open to being a co-star is debatable. After all, he is comfortable in Orlando as the main guy.

For now, Reaves’ role remains intact and the Lakers hope his performance alongside Doncic takes them to the top. That way, there wouldn’t be any thought of trading him anytime soon.