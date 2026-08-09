Lakers’ Stance on Austin Reaves Trade Revealed by Top Team Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of a big piece of business this offseason by inking Austin Reaves to a multi-year contract. Reaves, 28, is now firmly installed as Luka Doncic’s long-term partner.

In the months leading up to the offseason, there was some speculation that the Lakers might look to move Reaves, who was having his best season as a pro, to land multiple win-now pieces for Doncic. But all along, the Lakers’ intention, as we now know, was to retain Reaves; it was reported that Doncic made it clear to L.A. he wanted the team to retain Reaves.

Of course, things change rather quickly in the NBA. The Lakers have a core in place they hope can contend for a championship. Next season might determine what decisions the Lakers make with their roster going forward.

The Lakers’ Stance on a Potential Austin Reaves Trade

L.A. showed how much it valued Reaves when the franchise prioritized the 28-year-old guard over LeBron James, who was set to enter unrestricted free agency. Reaves is firmly a Laker for now, but if he were to be traded down the line, the Lakers only have one outcome in mind, according to team insider Jovan Buha.

“One other thing I’ve consistently said through the years with my understanding of how the Lakers view Austin is if they moved Austin, it is going to be for an upgrade, not going to be splitting him into multiple players. I think it would be Austin plus draft capital to get a better player, not Austin for two or three pieces.”

The Lakers have prioritized adding depth to the roster this offseason. That was apparent after they made a wave of free agent signings for players well-recognized for their versatility.

But if Reaves were to be traded, the Lakers would only accept a deal that returns them a clear upgrade.

“I think they would use him as a tool to upgrade the roster from a talent perspective, not from a depth perspective.”

The Offseason Hunt Continues

Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking for an answer at power forward. They possess four clear starters right now — Doncic, Reaves, Quentin Grimes and Walker Kessler — but need one more player who can be counted on for consistent minutes.

We’ve heard all the names involved in the Lakers rounds, including Jonathan Kuminga, P.J. Washington, Peyton Watson and a few others. On the Kuminga front, the Lakers have been in pursuit of the 23-year-old swingman since late June but have been unable to make ends meet. Kuminga, who has also generated interest from other teams, is seeking the kind of contract perhaps no team is prepared to offer.

Washington and Watson are Washington and Watson, meanwhile, have been more speculative names in the Lakers’ search, with no concrete reporting tying either player to serious negotiations.

The 2026-27 season will be an experiment for L.A. But with Doncic, the unquestioned face of the franchise, being one of the league’s best players and in the early years of his prime, the clock is ticking for the Lakers to establish themselves as a clear contender.