Lakers Praised for Backing Off Deal for 6’7″ Young Stud Over ‘1 Major Red Flag’

If there was one destination Jonathan Kuminga could have landed besides the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, L.A. was heavily speculated to be where the forward was headed.

Kuminga eventually decided to join the Wolves on a two-year deal. He reportedly turned down a more valuable deal that the Lakers were offering. His reason was wanting to join “a winning culture,” and Minnesota looked like the best spot for him.

It sounded like a subtle jab at the Lakers, but according to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Ward, Kuminga’s feelings could justify the Lakers missing out on him.

“Although on paper, Kuminga seemed like the right choice for the Lakers, as he’d easily slip into the starting lineup right away with Luka Doncic and address a need, these quotes from him might be pretty telling in terms of where his head is at ahead of the 2026-27 campaign,” Ward wrote.

Kuminga was reportedly pitched a starting role in Los Angeles alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. In fairness, the Wolves added LaMelo Ball to Anthony Edwards, which improved their contention hopes. But for historical benefit, a winning culture would tend to be in L.A. before Minnesota.

Lakers May Have Avoided a Costly Gamble

Chances are Kuminga would become a starting piece had he chosen to join the Lakers. He wouldn’t be a bad one at that given his age, size and offensive and defensive skillsets.

The issue with Kuminga is finding a fit in the right system. It was looking like the Golden State Warriors would keep him. They didn’t. It didn’t work with the Atlanta Hawks, either, and the franchise declined his team option which led to his signing with Minnesota.

“One major red flag for Kuminga is that the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks didn’t want him on their teams long-term,” Ward added. “It’s not to stay; a change of scenery can alter how a player is perceived, but two teams giving up on a 23-year-old might be a sign that a player can be a problem.”

Kuminga would have been a top addition for the Lakers. An athletic wing profile was one of the franchise needs this offseason. However, he wasn’t a desperate need like Walker Kessler in the starting center spot. The fact that they didn’t hurry to seal the deal for Kuminga attests to that.

How the Lakers Could Solve Their Non-Kuminga Issue

The Lakers could still make a move for a wing. Quentin Grimes was brought in this summer and currently occupies the starting wing spot. Grimes is shorter than Kuminga but a couple of years more seasoned than the young forward.

Grimes could be what the Lakers would need heading into the new season. He has a little relationship with Doncic having spent a half season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Only time will tell if Kuminga would be a huge miss for Los Angeles. But for now, they may have to make do with what is available or seek available stars on the open market.