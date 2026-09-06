Lakers Get Bad News on $63M Target as Signing Now Considered ‘Not Realistic’

The Los Angeles Lakers, like every offseason, have been linked to quite a number of names from the trade and free agency markets.

To its credit, the franchise has tackled some rather major roster deficiencies from last season. They have brought in several new players and could make a case for having the most roster movements this summer.

According to Lakers Roundtable’s Jeremy Lambert, the Lakers’ interest is still palpable to a certain degree.

“In total, the Lakers have 16 players on the roster, but that hasn’t stopped them from being linked to Jonathan Kuminga, who signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bruce Brown, who remains an unrestricted free agent,” Lambert wrote.

Brown is one name in and about as a speculated signing from the open market. The Lakers were reportedly close to signing him in 2023 but his move away from the Denver Nuggets didn’t end in Los Angeles.

Lakers’ Bruce Brown Links Viewed as Unrealistic

Brown is not a complicated free agency addition, but if it was earlier in the offseason, it would have been much easier. His deal is modest but the main catch would be if the Lakers can get him on the books.

The Lakers are in a tight spot for any more additions. They are operating over the luxury-tax line.

“Brown made just $2.2 million last season,” Lambert added. “The Lakers can’t offer him more than the minimum as they have no cap space of exception money.”

The dilemma here is that adding Brown without first moving someone would put the Lakers two players over the limit. Moving two pieces just to land a minimum veteran would look like a lot of work for a depth signing. The likes of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht are names to watch out for on the Lakers’ movers list.

Vanderbilt appears to be the most likely among those who could be traded. But he would be a tough sell finding a team willing to take on his $12.4 million salary. This was one of the reasons why no structure was concluded in bringing in Kuminga.

Brown, who has earned roughly $63 million over his career, still holds the leverage of deciding which team he ends up with. A competing roster like the Lakers could be enticing.

Would Lakers Amp-up Brown Potential Addition?

Nothing is happening yet, which means more time closer to training camp ahead of the new season. It would be important to have the roster all settled ahead of the upcoming season.

“It’s possible the Lakers are still looking at finding a way to dump Vanderbilt, Knecht, Hardy, or potentially Bronny James in order to make way for a veteran like Brown,” Lambert wrote. “If they do add Brown, they’ll have even tougher roster decisions to make moving forward.”

The Lakers missed out on Kuminga but could pivot to Brown as a versatile addition. He is more of a depth-like addition, but he could certainly earn starting minutes.

Brown, 30, played 82 games for Denver last season and made four starts. His consistency could be vital for the Lakers if they make the opportunity happen. He brings championship and playoff pedigree having helped the Nuggets to the title in 2023.