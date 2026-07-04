Lakers Get Bad News on Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit as West Rival Enters Race

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite the busy week in terms of incoming and outgoing pieces. Most notably, LeBron James’ decision to move elsewhere has prompted immediate reaction.

The likes of Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, and Sandro Mamukelashvili have joined as the front office looks to build a new core led by Luka Doncic.

According to Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel, the incomings may not be over yet, with one potential name on the radar being Jonathan Kuminga.

“Kuminga had his $24.3 million team option declined by the Atlanta Hawks, resulting in him entering unrestricted free agency,” Siegel wrote. “Several teams have been rumored to have interest in the former seventh overall pick, including the Lakers and Cavaliers. It is possible several other suitors emerge, and with the Cavs waiting to hear about LeBron, they can’t necessarily go and sacrifice funds on Kuminga that would be needed for James.”

One suitor may be the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are also looking to add more improvement to the roster. The Lakers will have to act fast if they are to get Kuminga.

How Lakers Can Win Race for Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga, 23, has had quite the 2025-26 from the Golden State Warriors down to the Hawks. His contract situation with the Warriors stalled for so long that he ultimately was moved to Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis.

His growth and breakout have been delayed due to contract instability and that can be sorted now that he is a free agent. The Lakers can take him on to improve their depth, but they will need to clear some space.

“The Lakers aren’t impacted by James whatsoever, and they can pursue Kuminga right now, but they will need to get creative with either trading Jarred Vanderbilt or possibly waiving and stretching his contract to open up a small amount of cap flexibility,” Siegel added. “A potential return to the Hawks is not out of the question either for Kuminga.”

Moving Vanderbilt will not affect the Lakers’ overall defensive depth, though it carries risks given Vanderbilt’s perimeter defense contribution.

Kuminga can slot in the wings and provide assistance to Doncic and Austin Reaves, who will be running the show for L.A. He is no James, but he is an athletic upside to fill the void left by the veteran superstar.

The Lakers could offer a shorter deal, such as a two or three-year contract with a player option, allowing Kuminga to bet on himself while giving the franchise some flexibility.

Minnesota Could Be in the Race

The Lakers will be wary of interest around the league for Kuminga. Ever since helping Golden State to a title in his rookie year, he has been viewed as one of the top young players in the league.

Unfortunately for Kuminga, the Warriors’ win-now environment consumed any chance of a potential development, coupled with the contract melee. He showed flashes of his form for the Hawks and could also do that elsewhere if the right interest materializes.

“As for the Timberwolves, they are exploring ways to add frontcourt depth, specifically at the power forward position,” Siegel added.

At 6-foot-7, Kuminga could be an added depth to the Timberwolves and he will join a strong defensive identity. The franchise could enhance its forward rotation with versatile players and he is a versatile forward. They already let go of Julius Randle and need to fill his spot.

Kuminga’s next move will almost certainly be where he can get a meaningful role and contribute effectively.





