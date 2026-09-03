Lakers Bargain Free Agent Signing Tabbed For New Starting Lineup Role

The Los Angeles Lakers made big roster changes this summer to put a stronger group of players around franchise star Luka Doncic, and one of those names brought in to create a stronger title contender was Ziaire Williams, who arrived on a minimum contract in free agency.

Williams, 24, might not be a name many NBA fans know, but in his first five seasons in the league with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies, he has proven to be a solid wing player and, perhaps more importantly for the Lakers, a lengthy, strong defender.

Though Williams wasn’t the big splash the Lakers were hoping for this offseason, he could be the missing piece for the roster this season. Los Angeles has yet to openly announce or decide who will play in the starting power forward position next season, and though new to the team, Williams could take on that role.

Ziaire Williams Could Round Out Lakers Starting Lineup

Assuming Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler are the other players in the Lakers’ starting lineup for next season, there is a hole at the power forward position.

Los Angeles tried to land names through trades and free agency to fill that role, but they didn’t land any top targets, so the front office and coaching staff will now have to look at the current roster to find someone to fill those minutes.

Along with Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, and Matisse Thybulle are all the presumptive candidates to play power forward in the starting lineup next season.

But while all of those other players have lingering question marks, Williams could be the one to get the open spot. Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes the young wing is making a strong case to start at power forward for the Lakers in 2026-27.

“Of the internal fifth-starter options the Lakers have, Ziaire has a strong case to be right at the top,” Rovenchuk wrote. “The desire to see him start will only get amplified if his mindset, offseason work, and improvements can all showcase themselves at training camp.”

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He’s shown upside on the defensive side of the ball as he averaged 1.4 steals in 22.9 minutes per game last year. The 24-year-old also has the size and length to keep up with opposing stars on that end of the floor.

“Ziaire Williams had a strong case from the point of his arrival, and it is only getting better with each passing day,” he added. “Williams has solid height and length, standing at 6-feet-9-inches with a wingspan of 6-foot-10.”

“Ziaire also spent this summer working on his jump shot. The Lakers got to see the improvements made firsthand at a workout before they signed him. Williams’ 34.3 percent from deep was still below league average in 2025-26, but his 43.8 percent on wide-open attempts was encouraging.”

The forward also averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds with the Nets last season. Decent numbers, but if he is put in the Lakers’ starting lineup, it will be the biggest role of his career so far, which might suggest Los Angeles wants to go with someone already proven in that type of spot.

However, as the star suggested, he is ready to take on a new challenge.

LA’s New Addition Speaks On Joining The Purple And Gold

In a recent interview with Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register, Williams said that he joined the Lakers because he believed it was his best opportunity to showcase his skill set.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Williams said of why he signed with the Purple and Gold. “Being that big wing, versatile player that they needed, I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to be a Laker. Even if the same team was in New Orleans or Milwaukee, wherever – just the opportunity that was here and the team that they had, I just thought it was the best fit. And then just being back home in L.A. is the cherry on top. Being able to play in front of my family and my friends, and I’m super excited.”

If Lakers fans needed more of a reason to think Williams could be a top candidate to be in the starting lineup, he directly addressed his thoughts on playing with Doncic and Reaves.

“Luka [Doncic] and AR [Austin Reaves] are going to be the main primary ball handlers. So just playing off them, being able to shoot, cut, make plays in transition, stuff like that,” he added. “They thought it was a great fit for me to be here, and the feeling was mutual.”

If the former 10th overall pick can hit open three-pointers, run to the rim, and defend top forwards on opposing teams, he could make a strong case to join the four other players in the Lakers’ starting lineup next year.

He did arrive on a minimum, one-year contract, but regardless of the price tag, if Williams shows upside and growth, there’s a chance he can beat out the other candidates to fill the starting power forward position.