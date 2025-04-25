Lakers Among Betting Favorites to Land 9-Time All-Star

The Milwaukee Bucks could blow up the roster if they get bounced out of the NBA playoffs in the first round for a third consecutive year. In such a scenario, the team could look to move 9-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who arrived in Milwaukee ahead of the 2023-24 season from Portland.

According to online sportsbook Bovada, the Lakers (+450) have the third-shortest odds of landing Lillard via trade, followed by the Magic (+150) and Heat (+200).

Doc Rivers’ team lost the first two games of their first-round series to the Pacers and face a daunting task to recover in the seven-game series.

Should Lakers Trade Austin Reaves?

A potential Lakers trade for Lillard would likely have to include Austin Reaves, who had a breakout season in 2024-25, posting career-highs in points (20.2), rebounds (4.5) and assists (5.8) in the regular season and followed his exploits in the postseason.

Yet, the idea of Los Angeles trading a 26-year-old Reaves for a 34-year-old Lillard seems like a risky proposition. Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis believes Reaves is just scratching the surface of his potential and will emerge as an All-Star in the 2025-26 season. On the March 21 episode of the “Draymond Green Show,” Davis declared that Reaves had emerged as the best third option in the NBA behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“I cannot argue against that,” Davis said of Reaves being the best third option. “He got ‘ism’, you hear me? He got confidence, he takes big shots, he can get to the bucket; hesy, pullups, layups, fearless, chip on his shoulder, and not afraid to take big shots.”

“The confidence that the Lakers and JJ Redick are showing in him, and turning him into a point guard,” Davis continued. “You look at that dynamic with him and Luka. With Luka and LeBron every day, and you’re a young pup, and you got that mentality already, he ain’t even touched his ceiling right now.

LeBron James A Big Fan of Dame

“He’s starting to learn how to pass, starting to make more plays, and defensively, he’s leveling up. I can see Austin Reaves as an All-Star,” Davis said of Reaves.

A Lakers trade for Lillard comes with its risks, but LeBron James may welcome the move. The veteran forward has always been an ardent fan of Lillard.

“That guy’s a superstar in our league and he’s showing it right now,” James said of Lillard in March 2018. “He’s leading the team obviously where I don’t think a lot of people thought they’d be at the beginning of the season. But him as the leader of the team he has them in position to fight in the West.”

James disagreed that Lillard was underappreciated for his talents, but felt that other players in the league had been given more notoriety.

“No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so, but he definitely uses that. I like how he uses that,” he said of Lillard. “If you’re a true basketball [mind] — there’s not a lot of true basketball minds and people that understand the game — but for me, I understand it. I know,” James said. Give me Damian Lillard. I’ll show you how appreciated he’ll be.”