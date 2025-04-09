Lakers Betting Favorites to Land ‘Frustrated’ NBA Finals MVP

The Lakers are the betting favorites to land Nikola Jokic if the Nuggets star requests a trade out of Denver. The chatter about Jokic potentially switching teams intensified on April 8 after the Nuggets shockingly fired Michael Malone, the only head coach Jokic played under through his first 10 seasons in the league.

According to the online sportsbook Bovada, the Lakers have the shortest odds of being Jokic’s next team.

The odds were released amid Jokic’s apparent frustration with the Nuggets’ coaching staff, leading to Malone’s axing. According to The Athletic, Jokic felt Malone’s coaching staff could not make defensive adjustments to improve the team’s chances of entering the playoffs.

“…League sources said there had been significant frustration within the locker room at how the Nuggets were playing, particularly defensively,” read the report on April 8. “The Nuggets were just 20th in defensive rating. Jokić has been frustrated with the team’s defensive commitment and performance this season.

Report: Nikola Jokic ‘Frustrated’ In Denver

“That frustration started to become apparent on the floor,” continued the report.

“In Malone’s final two weeks in charge, the Nuggets lost important games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors. But they also lost winnable games, particularly to the San Antonio Spurs at home. While Denver is fourth in the West, just a half-game separates it from eighth — meaning the Nuggets could fall into the Play-In Tournament with a poor finish.”

Shortly after firing Malone and GM Calvin Booth, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke explained his decision via a statement.

“It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effective immediately. David Adelman will assume our head coaching role for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

“This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere,” Kroenke’s statement read.

Jokic, Luka Doncic Are Best Friends

While the idea of Jokic asking out is slim, nothing can be ruled out in the modern NBA, especially in the aftermath of Luka Doncic’s shocking trade from the Mavericks. The oddsmakers who listed the Lakers as Jokic’s next potential destination did so for a specific reason—in light of “The Joker’s” closeness to Doncic, his best friend.

During the 2024 All-Star Game, Jokic jokingly said that he’d be open to teaming up with Doncic provided the latter chooses to leave Dallas.

“I don’t know,” Jokic said on teaming up with Doncic. “It’s possible. I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there and it’s a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas he can come.”

Jokic also made it a point to console Doncic when the Mavericks shockingly traded him at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

“It’s a business,” Jokic said of the NBA. “Nobody expected it, especially not him. I think nobody is safe in the league.”

Jokic, a three-time MVP, has several times expressed his desire to finish his career in Denver. As such, the idea of him leaving the Mile High City remains far-fetched.