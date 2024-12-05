Lakers Betting Favorites to Land 23 PPG All-Star Via Trade

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, and head coach JJ Redick answer questions during a press conference.

A few years after reuniting with D’Angelo Russell, are the Lakers preparing to bring back another of their former lottery picks?

According to online sportsbook Bovada, the Lakers are betting favorites to land All-Star wing Brandon Ingram via trade. Ingram — drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in 2016 — was shipped off to New Orleans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Since arriving in New Orleans, Ingram has shown flashes of a superstar-level player but hasn’t quite leaped as many expected. Furthermore, the Duke alum has routinely been forced to play on an injury-ravaged team, specifically with co-star Zion Williamson’s inability to stay healthy. Through the first part of the 2024-25 season, Ingram averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists but the Pelicans fell to a 4-18 record after 22 games due to injuries to Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and others.

Pelicans Expected to Trade Ingram

Ingram — on an expiring deal of $36 million — will become a free agent in 2025 if he’s unable to reach a contract extension with the Pelicans. During the 2024 offseason, the Pelicans and Ingram reached a stalemate on extension talks, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, leading to reports of the star player wanting out of New Orleans.

Windhorst reported on November 29 that the Pelicans have struggled to find a new home for Ingram.

“Sources told ESPN the two sides can’t agree on a contract extension and trade talks since last summer have failed to align,” Windhorst wrote. “Finding a place where New Orleans can send Ingram’s $36 million salary and get value while also reducing salary — the Pelicans are currently in the luxury tax for the first time ever and not likely to stay there — is hard enough. But finding a deal with a team Ingram will be comfortable signing a new contract with has also stalled talks, per sources.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram changed representation to Klutch Sports Agency intending to find himself a new long-term home.

Lakers Trade Scenarios for Ingram

“Ingram recently made the decision to sign with the Rich Paul-led Klutch Sports Group, and now his future comes into greater focus on and off the floor,” Charania wrote on December 1.

The reports of Ingram joining Klutch, the agency that also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis, immediately sparked rumors of him returning to Los Angeles.

So, what kind of a trade haul could the Lakers offer New Orleans?

Hypothetically, the Rob Pelinka-led front office could put together a package involving D’Angelo Russell’s expiring $18.6 million contract and Rui Hachimura’s $17 million salary along with some draft compensation to entice the Pelicans.

Lakers would receive: Ingram

Pelicans would receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Maxwell Lewis, 2025 Second Round Pick (via LAL)

Since the Pelicans are likely to lose Ingram in free agency, they might not have the leverage to shoot too high and could settle for the aforementioned hypothetical package. Furthermore, Russell and Hachimura could be solid additions to a Pelicans roster that could use some veteran savvy and playoff experience.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pelicans could also make CJ McCollum available via trade before the Feb. 6 deadline.

“McCollum remains a 20-point scorer when healthy and is viewed as a leader in the locker room by the organization, but is he a long-term fit with the newly acquired Murray in the backcourt long-term? At 33, some executives around the league believe the Pelicans could be willing to listen to offers for McCollum,” Scotto wrote.

“One of the NBA executives told HoopsHype, ‘New Orleans should move McCollum, and they’ll likely move Ingram for another proven player.'”