Lakers Bold Trade Pitch Swaps Smart, Vanderbilt for $95 Millions Nuggets Star

A busy offseason awaits the Luka Doncic-led Los Angeles Lakers looking to achieve championship form.

After a season of fascinating highs, the Lakers may feel one or two key changes could make all the difference between finishing as a fringe contender again and entering the room with the elites of the NBA.

The Lakers’ offseason will almost certainly kick off with handling the LeBron James and Austin Reaves situations. Both players can find themselves on a new team this summer if negotiations in L.A. fizzle.

If the Lakers are able to achieve their goals of retaining James and Reaves, they’ll turn to addressing the rest of the roster. There are numerous names out there that the Lakers have been linked to, including Nuggets sharpshooting star Cameron Johnson.

According to Nuggets on SI reporter Logan Struck, the Lakers, looking to touch up the roster around Doncic, appear to be a good fit for the 30-year-old Johnson.

“Johnson would be a snug fit in the Lakers’ lineup, with or without LeBron James returning to Los Angeles,” Struck penned. “In exchange, the Nuggets could target defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt or a potential sign-and-trade for former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart. Johnson in Los Angeles seems like a perfect match, and one the Lakers will likely call the Nuggets about this summer. Not to mention, they would be attracted to his expiring contract with no long-term commitment.”

Moving on From Smart a Good Move for L.A.?

The Lakers know they possess Doncic, a generational talent, in his prime; their championship window is open.

The general feeling is the Lakers will move on from Vanderbilt this offseason, but potentially losing Smart may turn some heads. Smart, the veteran guard, bloomed his value during the Lakers’ playoff run with his dependable offense and still-elite defense. If the Lakers don’t view Smart as a long-term option, moving him now could pay major dividends.

Adding Johnson, a well-established sharpshooter with postseason experience, could be a strong way to go. Especially with the Nuggets potentially looking to move on from Johnson to clear room to retain rising star forward Peyton Watson, Johnson may be a relatively easy piece to acquire.

It may be exactly the kind of move that would perfectly suffice what the Lakers need to do this offseason — which is, as some would argue, not a whole lot.

L.A. was third seed in the Western Conference this season and pacing for a deep playoff run after a late push saw them achieve wins in 16 of 18 games. In the playoffs, aside from, obviously, missing Doncic, the Lakers’ lackluster depth was evident.

Johnson, a career 43% 3-point shooter, is an ideal piece to put around Doncic, who stands out for his ability to generate quality looks for elite perimeter shooters.

L.A. Floated as Destination for Johnson

Multiple reports have stated the Nuggets may be looking to move on from Johnson, whom they acquired last offseason.

Earlier this month, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported the Lakers were among several teams with rumored interest in Johnson. This week, ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps reported the Nuggets consider Johnson among two names the franchise may aim to move on from to increase cap flexibility.

Johnson was added to deliver a reliable postseason output. Although he fell short of expectations in Denver, Johnson has plenty of postseason experience and has proven he can perform in high stakes situations.