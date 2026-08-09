Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 4-Team Deal for 2-Way Star

Los Angeles Lakers fans are left wondering what the franchise will do with Bronny James. The young guard has been mentioned in frequent trade speculation, but the Lakers may end up holding on to James.

The Philadelphia 76ers naturally come to mind when projecting where James could end up next. Do the Lakers believe in him as a long-term piece? Maybe a little. Would the Lakers trade him for next to little return? Probably not, according to team insider Khobi Price.

“While LeBron and Bronny could be teammates for the 2026-27 season on LeBron’s next team, it also isn’t guaranteed the Lakers will trade the younger James to his father’s next destination,” Price wrote. “As has been described to the California Post, there’s a real possibility the Lakers will keep Bronny on their roster going into next season, even as they continue to tinker with their roster to be compliant with the league’s roster rules before Opening Night in October.”

What Lakers Could Get By Dealing Bronny James to 76ers

Considering James is a developmental piece who hasn’t nearly shown any start potential, the Lakers can’t expect much more than a second round pick in a trade for James.

In a hypothetical three-team trade involving the Lakers, Clippers and Sixers, the Lakers acquire a 2031 second-round pick from Philadelphia and two-way guard Kris Dunn from the Clippers. The Sixers receive James, while the Clippers acquire Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht.

In this deal, the Sixers — perhaps with the request of their freshly-signed 41-year-old star — land James while the Lakers and the Clippers work out a deal that makes sense for both teams. The Lakers add a strong defender in Dunn while the Clippers get their hands on some young talent.

If L.A. Moves James, a Deal Like This Would Work Best

There isn’t much incentive for the Lakers to simply move James to Sixers, unless Philadelphia is willing to offer multiple picks. That is, of course, unrealistic. Don’t forget, it’s not like James is a player the Lakers are looking to move on from.

James’ $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season was guaranteed just a day before his father informed the Lakers he wasn’t going to return to the team for the 2026-27 season. James has a team option for the following season. If the Lakers opt to retain James this offseason, the 21-year-old will be on the clock to perform in his third season. Now removed from his legendary father’s spotlight, James could emerge as a young player with potential. If he regresses next season, then things could get tricky for him.

In doing the aforementioned three-team trade, the Lakers would remove enough players to meet the league’s standard for roster limit. They would also land Dunn, the aging-but-savvy veteran whose defense could be especially valuable for an L.A. team lacking perimeter defense in the backcourt.

Dunn, 32, averaged roughly seven points and four assists in 82 games last season. With the Clippers transitioning to a younger roster, the Lakers may have the opportunity to take advantage.