Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for 1x All-Star

LeBron James is on course to play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season, and his move is now confirmed. This leaves his son, Bronny James, as the remaining James family star with uncertainty about his place for the upcoming season.

The younger James could remain with the Los Angeles Lakers if the franchise sees a need to keep him. However, he could be moved for a chance to grab some assets.

Moving him is not as easy as it looks as his fully guaranteed contract for 2026-27 means he would need to be traded. But his value may not fetch good returns.

There is a proposed trade the Lakers could do that would move Bronny and land extra veteran help.

In the trade, the Lakers get Brook Lopez from the cross-town rival Clippers. L.A. also lands second round picks in 2027, 2028 and 2031.

The Sixers then get Bronny while the Clippers get Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Sixers getting Bronny would reunite the Jameses.

Lakers Bronny James Trade Proposal With 76ers

Bronny’s deal is at only $2.3 million which makes him attractive to make a move. Attractable for the cap space maybe but in terms of roster fit, he is still a developing guard and would likely still get only a few minutes for a potential contending team.

The Sixers would only likely move if LeBron wants a reunion. Right now, there isn’t a market for Bronny, and it makes the Lakers’ hands tied if they intend to move him for further additions. L.A. is currently expected to make more moves with more outgoings in mind.

The Lakers could use this deal to send Vanderbilt’s deal and move Bronny. This would create the much-needed space for Lopez who is currently on a roughly $9 million deal.

The Lakers would also get a return of Lopez back to the franchise almost a decade after he had that one-year stint.

Why Lopez Would Stand Out as Lakers Backup

Lopez is 38 and, at that age, there is only so much he can take at this point and the Lakers would most definitely not be looking for him as a starting piece. He did play 75 games and started 40 for the Clippers in the 2025-26 season, but that was on the back of three near-complete seasons.

At 7-foot-1, Lopez would add proven, high-IQ abilities as a backup big and would also protect the paint in limited minutes. These characteristics complement Luka Doncic, who can play off certain bigs and be effective.

Lopez’s last stint in L.A. ended with his joint-worst scoring record since he entered the league. He also had his second-worst rebound total at the time and played 74 games.

The Lakers already have Walker Kessler and the likes of veteran star Kevin Looney as frontcourt stars. Adding Lopez would look like a bloated frontcourt, however, in his best state, his rotational minutes would be crucial. After all, he is a former NBA champion.

Lopez has only played one season for the Clippers but a move to their more competitive neighbor could be welcomed.