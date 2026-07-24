Lakers Projected to Trade Bronny to 76ers for Young Wing After LeBron News

And then there was one. As one in James left on the Los Angeles Lakers. (For now.)

The NBA world finally got the news it waited for more than three weeks for. LeBron James has made a decision, and it’s to play for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026-27 season, which will be James 24th season.

James’ Lakers departure — which happened the morning of June 30, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles — immediately introduced a wave of questions about his son’s future. Although the younger James’ contract is guaranteed for the upcoming season, there is prevailing speculation that the 21-year-old will end up on the Sixers alongside his father.

If that were to happen, Lakers insider Khobi Price outlined a potential trade involving Bronny and what L.A. could get in return.

A Lakers’ Bronny James Trade Idea to Reunite the James Gang

Price believes the Lakers would have plenty of trade frameworks to explore if Sixers attempted to land Bronny.

“As the California Post previously reported, LeBron’s decision to leave the Lakers didn’t necessarily mean Bronny would join him on his next team,” Price wrote. “But if the 76ers want to make a deal for the 21-year-old guard entering his third NBA season, there are multiple directions they could go. A simple one: Bronny being traded for Dalen Terry or Jabari Walker and one of the several second-round picks the 76ers own (three in 2027 including their own, potentially three in 2028, their own in 2029, etc.).”

Price also noted that adding a player like Walker, the 23-year-old former late second round pick, would give the Lakers a notable asset in return for the younger James. A deal would also allow the Lakers to move Bronny’s contract without taking salary back, giving them added roster flexibility moving forward.

“For the Lakers, they’d be able to acquire a real asset for Bronny (second-round pick) and could waive either Terry or Walker to have 15 players on their roster signed to standard NBA contracts with little to no impact on their cap sheet,” Price penned. “The Lakers could also trade Bronny into the 76ers’ $2.3 million trade exception they received when they traded Eric Gordon to the Grizzlies in February.”

Lakers May Hold Onto Bronny, But Here’s Why a Trade Isn’t Terribly Unlikely

After the Lakers added Matisse Thybulle in free agency, they officially entered a roster crunch. The team houses 16 players on its standard roster, which is above the league-mandated limit. That’s what opens the door to potential trade involving Lakers players on cheap contracts.

“The Lakers’ addition of Matisse Thybulle gives the Lakers 16 contracts, which could theoretically result in the Lakers cutting ties with Bronny James via either trade or waivers,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote. “Waiving and stretching Bronny’s $2.2 million deal would put the team under the luxury-tax line and put the roster into compliance.”

Price did, however, report that the younger James is appreciated within the Lakers organization.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

If the Sixers are aggressive enough in trying to trade for Bronny, the Lakers may give in, especially if it means getting a strong asset in return. If not, the rising third-year guard will get a chance to shine outside of his legendary father’s spotlight.