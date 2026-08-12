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Lakers Projected to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 4-Team Deal for Sharpshooter

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2025 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Should Bronny James’ stint with the Los Angeles Lakers come to an end, then there is a chance that he will join his father and move to the Philadelphia 76ers

After eight seasons, LeBron James won’t be playing in L.A. for the 2026-27 season, which saw history being made as he played alongside his son. With the elder James gone, the Lakers could also welcome a deal to send his son to Philly.

While mostly speculated, there isn’t a more reasonable market for the young guard and the Lakers right now.

In a hypothetical four-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers, the Lakers move the younger James to acquire a decent depth piece. 

Wolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Nolan Traore.

Nets receive: Dalton Knecht 

Sixers receive: Bronny James

Lakers receive: Josh Green and a second round pick in 2031 (via PHI) and a second round pick in 2032 (via BKN).

Green was just acquired this summer by the Wolves as part of a package to land LaMelo Ball. The franchise could be open to a move that can flip Green for two depth pieces.

Lakers Trade Proposal Sends Bronny James to 76ers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

James’ father has not yet officially requested that his son join him in Philly. It is still up for speculation, however, given James’ rather modest deal, any green light would mean a swift move for him.  

James’ salary for the upcoming season was guaranteed, but at only $2.3 million, it was more of a case of preventing him from being waived. Heading into Year 3, the Lakers may not be keen on having two development stars in James and Knecht occupying valuable roster spots. 

The Lakers can only move James in a package like this, which includes a much higher salary like Vanderbilt’s moving out. Vanderbilt’s deal would be sent to Minnesota as a close match to Green’s. The Lakers would then send Knecht to Brooklyn to complete the triage of moving pieces.  

Getting one piece in return for moving three pieces may seem too much especially for a player like Green. However, the Lakers also gain little future flexibility with a couple of second-round picks on the cards in this framework. 

Adding Valuable Depth Piece to the Roster

Green, 25, is still in his peak long-term years, but he is not a high-impact star. He has been a role player for most of his NBA career and would most likely be a role player on the current L.A. team.

James and Knecht would have been depth pieces as well, but per minute contributions swing toward Green.

Green is still under contract and will be paid $14.6 million for the upcoming season, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent. His deal would be well covered given the fact that Vanderbilt’s contract runs out in the summer of 2028. 

Taking an expiring deal is a safe bet in any market as the Lakers could evaluate the option of re-signing or letting him walk in free agency next summer.

Drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, Green has a connection with Luka Doncic as former teammates. He played 57 games and started in 33 in the 2023-24 season, in which Dallas made a run to the NBA Finals.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Projected to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 4-Team Deal for Sharpshooter

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