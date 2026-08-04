Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in New Deal for 41% 3-Pt Sniper

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ current roster count exceeding the NBA-mandated limit, we know another move is on the way.

The Lakers have had no shortage of new names this offseason. The floodgates bursted open after LeBron James, currently the league’s oldest player and the all time leading scorer, informed the Lakers he wasn’t going to return for a ninth season with the franchise. From there, L.A. pivoted as the Luka Doncic era was officially underway.

James’ exit was naturally going to stir up heavy speculation about his son’s future. Bronny James, whose contract for the 2026-26 season was guaranteed the day before his father’s decision to leave the Lakers, is now being linked to the Philadelphia 76ers’ after the elder James’ decision to sign with the franchise.

The Trade Idea That Reunites Bronny James With Dad and Lands Lakers a Sharpshooter

So far, there is no evidence that the Lakers are actively seeking trade partners for the younger James nor that the Sixers are attempting to get the two Jameses together again. But if the Lakers can return some nice assets in exchange for the younger James, a trade may be on the table.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers dial up the Sixers and Detroit Pistons to execute a deal that would ship Bronny to the City of Brotherly Love and a sharpshooting wing to L.A.

Lakers receive: Duncan Robinson and two second round picks (via DET)

Sixers receive: Bronny James

Pistons receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

This unique framework would be a nice win for the Lakers. Acquiring Robinson, a career 40 percent 3-point shooter, next to Doncic, ever the playmaking savant, is the exact formula that Doncic-led teams thrive on.

For Philadelphia, it would be as simple as getting both Jameses together again. If it happens, it will be because of LeBron’s request.

For Detroit, moving Robinson’s $16 million salary for a quality role player in Hardy and a young sharpshooter in Knecht is strong value. Add to that a second round pick.

Why Robinson Could Be a Sneaky-Good Pick up for L.A.

It’s not like the Lakers are stockpiled with 3-point marksmen. As currently constructed, perhaps L.A.’s only dependable role-playing perimeter shooter may be Quentin Grimes, who was added as a part of the team’s flurry of free agent signings.

Robinson, 32, only provides one thing, and it’s the most important thing going: elite 3-point shooting. As a starter for the Pistons last season, Robinson, who has a pair of NBA Finals appearances under his belt, averaged roughly 12 points per game. Roughly nine of the 12 came from long-distance.

For the Lakers, Robinson could be exactly the kind of player the team can plug into the lineup down the stretch to hit some timely 3-pointers.

While Lakers fans always struggle with the idea that elite shooters somehow get worse playing for L.A., Robinson has gone through multiple playoff runs. He was a key figure for two Miami Heat teams that somehow blitzed through the Eastern Conference to reach the Finals.