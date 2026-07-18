Lakers’ Projected Bronny James Asking Price Revealed as Trade Rumors Grow

LeBron James has not decided where he wants to continue his storied NBA career. And the Los Angeles Lakers have not decided, really, what they want to do with his son.

Late last month, Bronny James’ contract for the 2026-27 season was guaranteed. The next morning, his father told the Lakers that he was moving on from the franchise after eight seasons. The younger James could remain a Laker, but he could also be traded — potentially to the team the elder James signs with this summer.

It is still unclear whether the Lakers view Bronny as a potential long-term piece. With the franchise still looking to round out the roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic, Bronny could be involved in a trade.

What Could Lakers Expect to Receive in a Bronny James Trade?

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, if James were to be moved in a trade, the franchise could expect a modest (at best) return.

“I think you’d probably ask for a second (round pick) and a player you think would fit with the roster, like a minimum-level player,” Buha said.” “… They could ask for it, (but) I don’t think they’re gonna get a first (round pick) for him. If that’s contingent on landing LeBron, maybe.”

James, 21, is entering his third season after being drafted near the bottom of the second round in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now that his father’s shadow has somewhat faded, could James prove in Year 3 that he can be a long-term piece on an aspiring championship contender? Unless he is retained by the Lakers this summer, James might not get the opportunity to flash his ceiling in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin noted that there could be “a subsequent move made with Bronny” once his father decides where he will play next.

Some have speculated that the younger James may get traded to whichever team signs his father because doing so could be viewed as a gesture of goodwill toward LeBron, potentially paving the way to sign the four-time MVP in free agency.

Staying Away from Dad the Best for Bronny?

One thing James perhaps hasn’t received enough credit for is keeping his head high and playing hard despite all the bows and arrows.

It is hard living up to a legend. Especially if that legend happens to be your father.

Would James be better off staying in Los Angeles — or any team that doesn’t have his father — so he could escape at least some of the spotlight? Would it help him kickstart his NBA career? Many would argue yes.

The 21-year-old has shown progression over his first two seasons. As a sophomore, James played 15 more games as a standard-contract player and increased his percentages from the field, the 3-point line and the free-throw line. He is no star. He might not ever be. But he proved some things to many observers last season.

His third season will come with more expectations, whether or not he plays with his father.