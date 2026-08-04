Lakers Expected to Cut Ties With Bronny James or ex-Top Pick Amid Roster Battle

The Los Angeles Lakers have made plenty of notable additions this offseason. More roster moves are on the way.

With the Lakers exceeding the league-mandated roster limit, they have to cut salaries. So who could be the odd man out? Immediately, heads turn to Bronny James, who was expected to follow his legendary father to his next team. But it has been reported that James, 21, and his father aren’t a packaged deal. James could still be on the move?

According to Lakers analyst Trevor Lane, with the team needing to trim its roster, it is safe to assume that the odd man out could be decided between James and former first round pick Dalton Knecht.

Could Lakers Move on From Bronny James?

James has been the subject of major trade speculation since late July. It is important to note that the former second round pick has a guaranteed contract for next season, so his exit is not exactly set in stone. According to Lane, the Lakers’ appreciation for James could help the young guard stick around longer.

“My understanding is that the Lakers do value Bronny,” Lane said. “They like the trajectory that he is on. And I don’t think there is this urgency to necessarily move on from him just because his name is LeBron James Jr.”

Lane’s commentary matches what Lakers insider Khobi Price reported in July, saying L.A. sees James more as a developmental piece rather than a trade chip.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

James showed flashes of strong upside as a sophomore last season. If the Lakers keep him around, he’ll get the unique opportunity to shine outside of his father’s heavy spotlight.

And the (Likely) Odd Man Out is…

“Frankly, it’s unfortunate, but Bronny was better than Dalton last year. And it wasn’t particularly close,” Lane said. “… I think there’s a world where the Lakers could waive Dalton Knecht … I think there’s a world where waiving Dalton Knecht makes the most sense.”

If it comes down to James or Knecht, Lane is not wrong in saying retaining James is a better option for the Lakers. James is younger and has already proven more on the NBA level.

“Bronny outplayed him last year. Bronny’s been improving consistently. Dalton has not. Coming into the NBA, certainly Dalton had more upside than Bronny did,” Lane expressed.

Added Lane: “Let’s face it, if Dalton Knecht doesn’t bounce back next year, there’s a chance he’s not playing in the NBA next season.”

The Lakers had high hopes for Knecht, who was the team’s top draft pick in 2024. After two seasons, Knecht has yet to find a rhythm. Perhaps a change of scenery might do it?

Knecht is four years older than James, who was selected near the bottom of the same draft. L.A. would likely look to trade Knecht, despite his low market value, before deciding to waive him.