Lakers Bronny James Gets Bad News as Surprise 6’3″ Wing Likely to Replace Him

Another Los Angeles Lakers preseason game in the books, another day scrutinizing Bronny James’ performance.

Admittedly, the amount of attention James receives is brutally unfair for a player who was taken near the very bottom of the NBA Draft. James wasn’t expected to even make the pros, considering he had suffered a cardiac arrest less than 12 months earlier. But here he is, trying to make the most of the hand he was dealt.

To put it plainly, James has not been good in preseason. But most former 55th picks aren’t. So, why does he generate so much coverage? Yes, because he is the son of one of the greatest athletes in sports history, but is also because he played meaningful playoff minutes last spring, demonstrating that he is capable of emerging as a rotation-level talent in the top basketball league in the world.

Lakers Guard’s Shaky Play Likely to Get Him Replaced in JJ Redick’s Rotation

The Lakers want James to succeed, but if he carries his slow preseason play into the regular season, where the games officially count, he won’t see much playing time. According to Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts, James has already fallen behind guard Jaden Hardy, who for months has been speculated as a candidate to be waived.

“The Los Angeles Lakers turned to Jaden Hardy off the bench over Bronny James for the second straight game in their preseason finale loss to the Denver Nuggets,” Watts wrote. “… Bronny got the nod in Sexton’s spot in the first three games, but head coach JJ Redick has flipped to Hardy in the final two. James had a disastrous preseason where he averaged 2.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 turnovers in 16.4 minutes per game. The 6’2″ guard shot four of 16 from the field and made just one 3-pointer in five games. He proved he’s not a point guard and even forced coach Redick to discuss Bronny’s struggles.”

Redick, very bluntly, gave his thoughts on James’ preseason performance after the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors earlier this week. As expected, most took it out of context and used it as proof that L.A. is on the verge of cutting ties with James. But enlightened followers of the game interpreted Redick’s comments as a coach who expects more from a former second round pick who has flashed promising upside potential.

Has Hardy Replaced James?

While the staunch James detractors believe the 22-year-old guard should be waived, Watts believes Hardy, the 24-year-old former second round pick, has shown enough this preseason to be slotted ahead of James on the depth chart.

“Jaden Hardy has clearly passed Bronny James in the Los Angeles Lakers rotation,” Watts wrote. “He is ready to make a positive offensive impact right now. Both players have defensive issues, so Hardy is the clear choice for the purple and gold. All Bronny can do is keep improving and force his way into the mix whenever he gets a chance to prove himself again.”

We haven’t even seen the first of a long 82-game season yet. Plenty can change in just a matter of weeks.

Like all players trying to prove themselves, James will get more chances in the early stages of the regular season to demonstrate that he belongs in the rotation.

We’ll hold off on our assessment of him until then.